- LTC/USD has been selling-off on Wednesday in sync with the market.
- The critical support is created on approach to $43.00.
Litecoin (LTC) dropped from the intraday high of $44.60 and tested $43.16 amid sharp sell-off across the board. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.39, down nearly 2% since the start of the day. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.39 billion.
LTC/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, LTC/USD is trading below the lower boundary of the Bollinger Band as the bearish has subsided. The RSI on 1-hour chart starts reversing to the upside from the oversold territory, which means the coin may proceed with the correction. However, the initial resistance is created by a combination of 1-hour SMA100 and SMA200 at $43.70. Once it is cleared, SMA50 at $44.00 will come into focus. This area served as a strong support and now has a potential to slow down the recovery. If it is broken, LTC/USD will get a chance to retest $45.00. On the downside, a sustainable move below $43.00 will worsen the technical picture and bring June 20 low of $42.20 into focus.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
On the daily chart, LTC/USD is moving between SMA100 located on approach to the above-mentioned support of $43.30 and the daily SMA50 at $44.60. On the downside, the next support lines come at $41.50 and psychological $40.00. The later barrier is reinforced by May 11 low at $39.50.
On the upside, the above-mentioned SMA50 is reinforced by the middle line of the Bollinger Band. A sustainable move above this area will open up the way to $50.00 with daily SMA200 located on approach. This MA stopped the recovery earlier this month.
LTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Messari’s $50,000 per Bitcoin scenario, Ethereum collapses from $250
The blockchain research and analysis firm Messari says Bitcoin has the potential to hit $50,000 as long as institutional investors decide to dedicate just 1% of their net funds to the digital asset.
XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level
Ripple price has embarked on the ultimate journey towards $0.20 following another shot at the seller congestion zone, $0.19. The recovery commenced in the Asian session on Wednesday.
ETH/USD collapses back to $240
Ethereum made a run for $250 on Wednesday refreshing the quashed hope of seeing the cryptoasset above the critical level. An intraday has been reached at $249.26 leaving $250 unconquered.
ADA/USD spikes ahead of June 30 Shelly upgrade, the moon is nigh
Over the last 24 hours, Cardano which is currently the tenth largest cryptocurrency in the market has advanced higher by over 5%. Following the rejection at $0.09 earlier in June, ADA/USD plunged ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.