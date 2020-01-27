Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls must break bearish price structure

- Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Monday.
- LTC/USD is being capped by a large barrier seen at the $60 price mark.
- The bulls as seen across the other major altcoins have regained control.
LTC/USD weekly chart
Price action via the weekly chart view has been within a bearish market structure. The bulls must break down the prior extreme high area in November up at around $60.
LTC/USD daily chart
The daily chart view has seen a breakout and extension to the upside from a bullish flag structure.
Spot rate: 54.97
Relative change: +5.50%
High: 59.33
Low: 55.86
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.2576
|Today Daily Change
|3.0885
|Today Daily Change %
|5.50
|Today daily open
|56.1691
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.9333
|Daily SMA50
|46.7542
|Daily SMA100
|50.4654
|Daily SMA200
|63.5832
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.5895
|Previous Daily Low
|52.8193
|Previous Weekly High
|62.4609
|Previous Weekly Low
|50.6584
|Previous Monthly High
|48.5063
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.9836
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.1493
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.2595
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.7958
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.4225
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.0256
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.5659
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.9628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.3361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
