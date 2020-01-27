Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls must break bearish price structure

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Monday. 
  • LTC/USD is being capped by a large barrier seen at the $60 price mark. 
  • The bulls as seen across the other major altcoins have regained control. 

 

LTC/USD weekly chart

Price action via the weekly chart view has been within a bearish market structure. The bulls must break down the prior extreme high area in November up at around $60. 

LTC/USD daily chart

The daily chart view has seen a breakout and extension to the upside from a bullish flag structure. 

 

Spot rate:                 54.97

Relative change:    +5.50%

High:                        59.33

Low:                         55.86

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 59.2576
Today Daily Change 3.0885
Today Daily Change % 5.50
Today daily open 56.1691
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.9333
Daily SMA50 46.7542
Daily SMA100 50.4654
Daily SMA200 63.5832
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.5895
Previous Daily Low 52.8193
Previous Weekly High 62.4609
Previous Weekly Low 50.6584
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.1493
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.2595
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.7958
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.4225
Daily Pivot Point S3 50.0256
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.5659
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.9628
Daily Pivot Point R3 61.3361

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin regains safe-haven status, moves in sync with gold amid coronavirus scare

Bitcoin regains safe-haven status, moves in sync with gold amid coronavirus scare

Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the upside after a short-lived consolidation period. The first digital currency has gained over 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $8,620 at the time of writing.

More Bitcoin News

Bitcoin Gold jumped by 30% amid the news of 51% attack

Bitcoin Gold jumped by 30% amid the news of 51% attack

Bitcoin Gold (BTG), now the 35th digital asset with the market value of $200 million, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $11.82 at the time of writing. 

More Bitcoin Gold News

Ethereum Classic defies gravity with 17% growth

Ethereum Classic defies gravity with 17% growth

Ethereum Classic, the 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $1.18 billion, has gained over 14% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $10.17, off the intraday high hit at $10.32. ETC/USD is one of the best-performing assets.

More Ethereum Classic News

Ripple's report reveals a real use case for XRP and other mathor cryptocurrencies

Ripple's report reveals a real use case for XRP and other mathor cryptocurrencies

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10 billion, is changing hands at $0.2284, down from the intraday high of $0.2334. XRP/USD has gained over 3.5% in recent 24 hours in line with the global sentiments improvement.

More Ripple News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge

The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location