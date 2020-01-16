Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls lose control with $55-50 critical support eyed

  • Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by some 3.50% in the session on Thursday. 
  • LTC/USD have lost momentum for now, as price retreats to critical demand zone. 
  • The price is running towards its second consecutive session in the red. 

LTC/USD daily chart

There is a strong level of resistance noted at the $60 price mark via the daily. LTC/USD has not traded above this since mid-November. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Hourly support can be observed at the $55 territory, failure to hold could prove to be punishing. 

Spot rate:                56.32         

Relative change:    -3.25%

High:                        58.39

Low:                         54.73

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 56.6993
Today Daily Change -1.3994
Today Daily Change % -2.41
Today daily open 58.0987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 45.8807
Daily SMA50 44.4177
Daily SMA100 50.3892
Daily SMA200 67.1009
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 60.2216
Previous Daily Low 55.266
Previous Weekly High 49.6266
Previous Weekly Low 42.6396
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 57.159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.3285
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.5026
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.9065
Daily Pivot Point S3 50.547
Daily Pivot Point R1 60.4582
Daily Pivot Point R2 62.8176
Daily Pivot Point R3 65.4137

 

 

