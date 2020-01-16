Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls lose control with $55-50 critical support eyed

- Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by some 3.50% in the session on Thursday.
- LTC/USD have lost momentum for now, as price retreats to critical demand zone.
- The price is running towards its second consecutive session in the red.
LTC/USD daily chart
There is a strong level of resistance noted at the $60 price mark via the daily. LTC/USD has not traded above this since mid-November.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
Hourly support can be observed at the $55 territory, failure to hold could prove to be punishing.
Spot rate: 56.32
Relative change: -3.25%
High: 58.39
Low: 54.73
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.6993
|Today Daily Change
|-1.3994
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.41
|Today daily open
|58.0987
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|45.8807
|Daily SMA50
|44.4177
|Daily SMA100
|50.3892
|Daily SMA200
|67.1009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|60.2216
|Previous Daily Low
|55.266
|Previous Weekly High
|49.6266
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.6396
|Previous Monthly High
|48.5063
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.9836
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.3285
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.5026
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.9065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.547
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.4582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.8176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.4137
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
