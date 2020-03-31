Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD breaks past resistance at SMA 20

  • The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
  • The SMA 200 has touched the SMA 50 to chart the highly bearish death cross pattern.

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD daily chart

LTC/USD bears stepped in to correct the price this Tuesday as it fell from $39.15 to $38.70. This followed a bullish Monday wherein LTC/USD went up from $37.20 to $39.15. The 20-day Bollinger Band has considerably narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. The SMA 200 has touched the SMA 50, to chart the heavily bearish death cross pattern. The Elliott Oscillator has had 15 straight green sessions, while the MACD shows sustained, albeit decreasing, bullish momentum.

Key Levels

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 38.9088
Today Daily Change -0.0886
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 38.9974
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 37.6879
Daily SMA50 55.7105
Daily SMA100 54.9907
Daily SMA200 55.2047
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 39.7771
Previous Daily Low 37.1138
Previous Weekly High 41.3987
Previous Weekly Low 34.5587
Previous Monthly High 84.4232
Previous Monthly Low 56.6073
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 38.7597
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 38.1312
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.4817
Daily Pivot Point S2 35.9661
Daily Pivot Point S3 34.8184
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.1451
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.2928
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.8084

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls in control as BTC/USD looks to break past $6,500

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls in control as BTC/USD looks to break past $6,500

After a brief drop below the $6,000 level, BTC/USD bulls took back control this Monday by taking the price up from $5,872.70 to $6,414.40. So far this Tuesday, the price has gone up further to $6,475.65.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD still in the ‘buy zone,’ could retake $0.20 hurdle

XRP/USD still in the ‘buy zone,’ could retake $0.20 hurdle

Ripple price has settled above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.3464 to a swing low of $0.1000. A remarkable bullish action on Monday saw ...

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD fights unrelenting resistance towards $140

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD fights unrelenting resistance towards $140

Ethereum price is having a bullish start for the second day in a row this week. The gains on Monday saw the price correct from the weekend lows at $124 to levels above $130. The buyers extended the bullish ...

More Ethereum News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD breaks past resistance at SMA 20

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD breaks past resistance at SMA 20

LTC/USD bears stepped in to correct the price this Tuesday as it fell from $39.15 to $38.70. This followed a bullish Monday wherein LTC/USD went up from $37.20 to $39.15. The 20-day Bollinger Band has considerably narrowed.

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger

Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location