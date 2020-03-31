Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD breaks past resistance at SMA 20

- The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
- The SMA 200 has touched the SMA 50 to chart the highly bearish death cross pattern.
LTC/USD daily chart
LTC/USD bears stepped in to correct the price this Tuesday as it fell from $39.15 to $38.70. This followed a bullish Monday wherein LTC/USD went up from $37.20 to $39.15. The 20-day Bollinger Band has considerably narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. The SMA 200 has touched the SMA 50, to chart the heavily bearish death cross pattern. The Elliott Oscillator has had 15 straight green sessions, while the MACD shows sustained, albeit decreasing, bullish momentum.
Key Levels
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.9088
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0886
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|38.9974
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|37.6879
|Daily SMA50
|55.7105
|Daily SMA100
|54.9907
|Daily SMA200
|55.2047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.7771
|Previous Daily Low
|37.1138
|Previous Weekly High
|41.3987
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.5587
|Previous Monthly High
|84.4232
|Previous Monthly Low
|56.6073
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|38.7597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.1312
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.4817
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|35.9661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.8184
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.1451
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.2928
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.8084
