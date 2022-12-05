A week back we shared free analysis and highlighted bullish intraday sequence on LTCUSD and noted that coin can resume higher within impulsive sequence.
Some may wonder why we picked LTCUSD? Well, we paid a special attention to this one, because it was one of the strongest back in November, when coin was able to stay above November low when BTC fell, and then even saw a strong push higher. From a % perspective we can see it a leading a lot from November low.
Now, the question is where we go from here. Well, from Elliott wave perspective LTC remains nicely bullish as expected within wave (v) of »iii« towards 90 area or higher, just be aware of a new pullback in wave (iv). We remain bullish as long as it’s trading in the EW channel and above 64 invalidation level.
