- Litecoin Foundation is utilizing BitGo’s multi-signature wallet for its cryptocurrency custodial needs.
- The multi-signature feature uses multiple signature encryptions to validate a transaction.
The Litecoin Foundation has entered a new partnership with BitGo to provide the firm with custody solutions and digital asset storage. As per the official announcement, the foundation is taking advantage of BitGo’s multi-signature wallet for its crypto custodial needs.
Having founded in 2013 as a Bitcoin wallet provider, BitGo is one of the longest-running crypto firms. The firm expanded its service to a multi-signature wallet, which now supports over 200 crypto-assets. The multi-signature design allows private keys to be spread to more than one user, enhancing overall security.
Ben Chan, chief technology officer of BitGo, stated:
BitGo is the first multi-signature wallet platform that provides support for such a wide offering of highly traded digital currencies. Institutional investors and exchanges appreciate the scalability and security that our single, unified API provides.
Following this news, LTC/USD jumped from $43.25 to $45.80 this Monday. Currently, it is priced around $45.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC/USD really go back into the $8,000 zone?
BTC/USD had a heavily bullish Monday wherein its price went up from $7,354.60 to $7,744.35. The daily confluence detector shows us that if the bulls can overcome two strong resistance levels at $7,785 and $7,840, it may possibly re-enter the $8,000 zone.
XMR/USD finds resistance at the green Ichimoku cloud
XMR/USD charted its #2 bullish day in a row as it jumped from $53.60 to $58.25 this Mon. Over this Sun and Mon, XMR/USD went up from $50.45 to $58.25.The price is currently negotiating with the resistance at the green Ichimoku cloud.
DASH/USD has gone up by 39.45% in 4 days
DASH/USD bulls have remained in control for the fourth straight day, taking the price from $51.25 to $56. In this four-day period, the price has jumped by 39.45%. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened.
ETC/USD rejects 5.00 psychological level
The Ethereum Classic chart below shows that sellers rejected the price moving above the 5.00 psychological level. The price also found resistance at the trendline that confluences with the area.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.