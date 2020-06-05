Lisk Technical Analysis: LSK/USD is up 8% today, but still facing a critical resistance level at $1.40

LSK/USD is up 8% after hitting a high of $1.37 today.

The daily uptrend is still intact and bulls are looking at $1.40 next,

Lisk is in a powerful daily uptrend and has managed to break above several resistance levels today; however, bulls are still facing the toughest resistance point at $1.40. The level was set on April 29 as a daily high.

LSK/USD daily chart

LSK’s strong move today was still not enough to break $1.40, a critical resistance level on the daily chart. Buyers are enjoying this 8% surge and are looking for a healthy consolidation in the next few days. Support can be found using the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA, although they are still far away from the current price.

The daily RSI is overextended and the MACD has been bullish for the past two weeks. If buyers can break $1.40, the next resistance level is at $1.50, which means that anything in-between is a possible profit target.

LSK/USD 4-hour chart