- Project Alvarium will help build trust and confidence in data transference.
- IOTA will reportedly provide security and trust capability to the project.
The Linux Foundation has recently announced that it will be using tech from the IOTA Foundation. The Linux Foundation will reportedly launch a project aimed at building trust and confidence in data transferred across various systems. Dubbed as “Project Alvarium,” the venture also plans to utilize code from Dell Technologies, according to a Linux Foundation press release. The Foundation says:
Project Alvarium will focus on building the concept of a Data Confidence Fabric (DCF) to facilitate measurable trust and confidence in data and applications spanning heterogeneous systems…
A DCF, or "trust fabric," is a framework comprised of a variety of technologies that help insert trust into the data path, in turn facilitating the orchestration of trusted AI models and the delivery of data from devices to applications with measurable confidence. This is critical to scaling digital transformation initiatives that today often devolve into a debate of security, privacy and data ownership.
IOTA will reportedly provide security and trust capability to the project, with the technology serving as “an immutable storage and validation mechanism” for Alvarium’s data confidence scores. Dominik Schiener, the co-founder of IOTA Foundation, said:
Data Confidence Fabrics address three inherent and often conflicting challenges within the massive debate over data – how to keep control in the hands of the owner, how to allow for its public use and which data to trust. I am confident we will see widespread adoption of this technology, which will change the way we consume, trust and use data in the future.
In the meantime, IOTA and its decentralized ledger, The Tangle, was briefly mentioned in a new patent from Intel, while describing a system for predicting network behavior and metrics.
In some implementations, the IoT network may be a mesh network of IoT devices, which may be termed a fog device, fog system, or fog, operating at the edge of the cloud…
Fog computing is a system-level horizontal architecture that distributes resources and services of computing, storage, control, and networking anywhere along the continuum from cloud to Things. The fog may be established in accordance with specifications released by the OFC, among others. In some embodiments, the fog may be a tangle as defined by the IOTA foundation,
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD is currently priced at $0.273aftera heavily bearish Thursday wherein the price fell from $0.283 to $0.271. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves act as immediate market support. SMA 50 is looking to cross over SMA 20, which is a bearish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone.
