- Chainlink price is giving the bullish breakout another try after dipping back into the symmetrical triangle pattern.
- A decisive close above $30.31 shows the promise of a 37% upswing to $41.63
- Transactional data and whale activity suggest a massive breakout attempt shortly.
The Chainlink price is showing signs of a bullish onslaught approaching soon.
Chainlink price on the verge of enormous upswing
The Chainlink price created several lower highs and higher lows since February 20. Trend lines drawn along these swing points showed LINK was consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern.
The breakout on April 2 propelled LINK by 7%, but overwhelming selling pressure pushed it back into this consolidation. At the time of writing, the oracle token was giving the bullish breakout another attempt.
To do so, the buyers need to push past the State Trend Resistance set up by the Momentum Reversal Indicator at $30.31, coinciding with the breakout point. This move will confirm the buyers’ objective and signal the start of a bullish run-up.
Adding credence to the upswing is the SuperTrend indicator’s buy signal that spawned after the move on April 2.
LINK/USDT 12-hour chart
Further providing a tailwind to the Chainlink price is the whale transaction count. This metric measures market participants’ transaction activity worth more than $100,000, and a spike could potentially represent their investment in LINK tokens.
The recent spike seen on April 2nd indicates the entry of such individuals and paints a bullish picture.
LINK whale transaction count chart
Additionally, the whales holding 100,000 to 1,000,000 LINK tokens indicate an interest in LINK at the current price levels. As a result, the number of such investors has increased 6% from 251 to 267 from April 1 to April 3.
LINK whale holder distribution chart
While things seem to be looking up for the oracle token, a failure to rise above the upper trend line at $2.65 might signal weak buyers.
Such a scenario will soon result in a reversal in momentum, dragging the Chainlink price toward the immediate demand barrier at $28. Further persistence of selling momentum could result in a 10% downswing to the lower trend line at $25.03.
A breakdown of the symmetrical triangle’s lower boundary opens up the possibility for a 10% crash to the MRI’s State Trend Support at $22.64.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD needs to crack this key resistance to conquer $0.65
XRP/USD in upside consolidates, gathering strength before the next push higher. The No. 7 coin spots a bull crossover on the daily chart, amid a bullish RSI. $0.65 remains on the buyers’ radar on a sustained break above critical resistance just above $0.60.
Litecoin Price Projection: LTC could rally 40% from continuation pattern
Litecoin price climbed almost 900% in less than a year and is now consolidating the substantial advance in the form of a symmetrical triangle as buyers and sellers’ uncertainty has led to gradually declining volatility.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH targets $3,000 amid renewed bullish momentum
Ethereum price remains contained inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern. The digital asset has experienced a significant shift in momentum in the past week in favor of the bulls. The number of ETH coins locked away from exchanges exceeds 13 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.