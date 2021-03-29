- Chainlink price collapse on March 22 broke significant support.
- Lack of buying intensity undermines credibility of the 20% rebound.
- Pivotal resistance above will determine price direction for the next 2-3 weeks.
Chainlink price rebound is compromised by the down-trending 21-day simple moving average (SMA) at $28.41 and the flattening 50-day SMA at $29.03. A breakout above the confluence of moving averages requires a more outstanding commitment than daily volume running at less than half the average. For now, the 20% rebound over the last five days has to be viewed as a corrective process of the extreme oversold condition shown on the 4-hour chart on March 24.
Chainlink price follows the broader strength in the cryptocurrency complex
The tag-along advance is consistent with weaker cryptocurrencies. Still, with ample resistance just above the current price level, traders should be preparing for a reassertion of the selling to carry LINK to the 100-day SMA at $23.55, a trend-spotting indicator that has not been tested in the first days of 2021.
The February 23 crash low at $21.00 is compelling price support and will ignite a bounce, but a bearish outlook needs to entertain the August 2020 high at $20.00 as the final resting place for LINK, yielding a loss of 29% from today’s price.
LINK/USD daily chart
If LINK can overcome the key moving averages’ resistance, it will empower the altcoin to test the March 9 high at $32.00. A breach will put the February 20 high at $36.92 in the crosshairs of the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
