XRP price could make or break based on the outcome of Ripple Labs case with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In the latest twist and turn in the courtroom drama, Ripple (XRP), which is a cross-border payment settlement firm and one of the largest public holders of XRP itself, filed a redacted reply in response to the SEC’s motion against a summary judgment. XRP price outlook remains bullish, the next target for the altcoin is the $0.41 level.

Luna Classic, the native token of the original Terra blockchain is set to re-enable communication and information sharing with Cosmos chains. This is considered a key event in Luna Classic’s development journey as it boosts LUNC’s utility for holders.

Chainlink network is witnessing a spike in accumulation by large wallet investors as staking goes live in less than 48 hours, introducing LINK holders to an opportunity to earn rewards. Chainlink price could breakout soon, hitting the $7.80 level.

