- LidoDAO price likely to trigger a 10% gain as part of recovery bounce.
- LDO on-chain metrics are forecast a bullish outlook in the near future.
- Breaching the range low at $3.02 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
LidoDAO (LDO) price currently auctions at $3.14, hinting at a potential bounce that could propel it by 10%. On-chain metrics for LDO are also showing signs that add credence to this bullish outlook.
Read more: Lido DAO price aims for 88% rally as it retests 21-month-old resistance barrier
LidoDAO on-chain metrics flip bullish
LidoDAO price could break from its consolidation according to three on-chain metrics:
- Network Growth (NG)
- Volume
- Whale Transaction Count (WTC)
- Social Dominance
LidoDAO saw its Network Growth decline from a peak of 304 to 50 between November 9, 2023 and December 16, 2023. This slump indicates that new capital is moving out. But after forming a stable bottom on December 16, this indicator continued to set up higher highs. The trend reversal is a clear indication of new capital flowing in, aka investors are interested in LDO again.
LDO Network Growth
LidoDAO price is hovering inside a range and is planning a comeback as sidelined buyers are stepping in. This speculation can be confirmed by looking at the continuous uptick in volume and WTC since December 22, 2023.
WTC metric tracks the transactions worth $100,000 or more and serves as a proxy of their interests. If WTC spikes after a rally, it is considered bearish, as these whales could be looking to book profits. On the contrary, if WTC sees an uptick after the underlying asset crashes, it could indicate that these investors are interested in the altcoin.
Additionally, the WTC metric spiked when the LDO price dropped 16% between January 5 and 6, which shows these whales are buying the dip. The increase in volume adds credence to the bullish outlook.
LDO Volume, Whale Transaction Count
The consistent uptick in social dominance is another supporting factor to the bullish thesis, which shows that investors are actively talking about LidoDAO on social media platforms.
LDO Social Dominance
LDO price hints at more upside
The technical outlook for LidoDAO shows that it is trading at $3.14, inside a range extending from $3.02 to $3.61. LDO price attempts to move higher but is faced with a temporary resistance level at $3.15, which needs to be overcome for further ascent.
If successful, LidoDAO price could tag the range’s midpoint at $3.31, following which is the $3.41 hurdle.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are both showing a steady increase in bullish momentum, adding further proof of a potential recovery rally.
LDO/USDT 1-hour chart
On the other hand, if LidoDAO price breaches the range low without a quick recovery, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. In such a case, LDO could slide nearly 2% and tag the next key support at $2.96.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hovers around $43,800 as US Nonfarm Payrolls defies expectations, rising by 216,000
Bitcoin price has remained largely unchanged, merely falling to $42,500 during the intra-day lows. Nonfarm Payrolls in the United States rose by 216,000 in December against the expectations of 170,000.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB faces downside pressure as it dips below key support
Shiba Inu price nearly broke through the barrier that could have triggered a 34% rally but failed to sustain the bullish momentum. The meme coin posted a double bottom or ‘W’ pattern on the weekly time frame, suggesting a bullish Q1.
Ethereum price could target $3,000 with ETH whales buying the dip
Ethereum (ETH) price is attempting a recovery bounce that could kickstart a run-up to new yearly highs. Supporting on-chain and technical indicators add credence to this bullish ETH outlook.
Following spot Bitcoin ETF applicants, SEC holds meetings with NYSE, NASDAQ and other exchanges
Bitcoin price climbed back 3% on Thursday after falling below $41,000 yesterday owing to the Matrixport FUD. In the last two days, VanEck, Grayscale and Fidelity have filed for registration of securities with the SEC.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).