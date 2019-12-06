Legal & General has partnered with Amazon to leverage its blockchain technology for pension dealings

Amazon’s blockchain technology is going to be utiltized by Legal & General for pension deals.

Online retail giant Amazon has partnered with Legal & General, United Kingdom-based insurance agency for the creation of a blockchain system. It will be used for managing corporate pension deals, according to reports by Reuters.

