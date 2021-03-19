Kyber Network Price Prediction: KNC targets $3.8 with no opposition ahead

Kyber Network price had a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.

KNC bulls have a target of $3.8 in the long-term with weak resistance ahead.

The digital asset has a lot of bullish momentum behind it in the short-term.

Kyber Network price had a significant breakout in the past 72 hours from a key pattern. Several indicators show that KNC faces weak resistance ahead with a price target of about $3.8.

Kyber Network price on point to hit $3.8

KNC had a breakout above a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart from an ascending triangle pattern. Kyber Network has a price target of $3.8 in the long-term.

KNC/USD 12-hour chart

Using the height of the pattern as a reference point, KNC should jump towards $3.8. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows only one strong resistance area between $3.03 and $3.10. A breakout above this point should drive Kyber Network price towards the last high of $3.34 and then eventually to $3.8.

KNC IOMAP chart

On the other hand, KNC could drop towards the previous resistance trendline at $2.38.