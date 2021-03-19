Kyber Network Price Prediction: KNC targets $3.8 with no opposition ahead

- Kyber Network price had a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- KNC bulls have a target of $3.8 in the long-term with weak resistance ahead.
- The digital asset has a lot of bullish momentum behind it in the short-term.
Kyber Network price had a significant breakout in the past 72 hours from a key pattern. Several indicators show that KNC faces weak resistance ahead with a price target of about $3.8.
Kyber Network price on point to hit $3.8
KNC had a breakout above a key resistance level on the 12-hour chart from an ascending triangle pattern. Kyber Network has a price target of $3.8 in the long-term.
KNC/USD 12-hour chart
Using the height of the pattern as a reference point, KNC should jump towards $3.8. The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) shows only one strong resistance area between $3.03 and $3.10. A breakout above this point should drive Kyber Network price towards the last high of $3.34 and then eventually to $3.8.
KNC IOMAP chart
On the other hand, KNC could drop towards the previous resistance trendline at $2.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
