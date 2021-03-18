Kyber Network price is up 20% today, becoming the fourth best-performing cryptocurrency today.

Daily volume is running twice the 50-day average.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms KNC is not overbought.

Kyber Network price has aggressively broken out into new yearly highs on March 17. The surge is coming after a month-long corrective period above the 10-week simple moving average (SMA).

Kyber Network price targets higher highs

The breakout from a cup-base on the weekly chart is a continuation of a larger advance that began at the end of December 2020 and has lifted Kyber Network price over 300% at the most recent high.

From a macro perspective, KNC is currently hovering above the 1.382 Fibonacci extension level at $2.57, but it is being rejected by the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at $2.89.

The bullish outlook remains live if Kyber Network price can hold above the $2.57 support level on a weekly closing basis. A weekly close at the high of the candlestick could be better since it would be the first time KNC has done that since the rally began in December 2020.

An additional upside target is the 2.618 Fibonacci extension level at $4.52, which would represent a 78% advance from the February 13 high.

KNC/USD weekly chart

A failure to hold above the $2.57 support could lead to a downswing to the next interest area at $2.35. Moving past this level can lead to another bearish impulse to $2.05 or the 10-week SMA at $1.85.

Big failed breakouts often trigger significant declines.