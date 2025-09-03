KuCoin has launched KuMining, a cloud initiative aiming at democratizing industrial-scale crypto mining.

KuMining offers access to industrial-grade hashrate for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and merge mining capacity for Litecoin.

KuMining's infrastructure comprises 300 MW to 2 GW of global power resources, ensuring instant activation.

KuCoin, the 12th-largest cryptocurrency exchange with an average daily trading volume exceeding $1.5 billion, has partnered with manufacturers of Proof-of-Work (PoW) crypto mining machines to democratize industrial-scale mining for digital assets.

KuCoin taps cloud mining with KuMining

KuMining is "a next-generation platform" poised to provide users access to transparent, cost-effective industrial-scale mining. The platform focuses on PoW coins, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), in addition to merged mining capabilities for Litecoin (LTC).

KuCoin highlighted in a press release that the motivation behind the platform is to decentralize hashrate from institutional dominance and bring it back to the community.

The process has been simplified to ensure equitable participation in crypto's core infrastructure. KuCoin, in collaboration with leading manufacturers of PoW mining machines, experts in operations and energy optimization, has combined efforts to serve the interests of retail users. This is underpinned by efficient supply chains and transparent pricing, which eliminates the need for intermediaries.

"KuMining's incubation reaffirms our community commitment, advancing 'crypto for good' by bringing hashrate back to retail investors at competitive costs," KuCoin CEO BC Wong said.

KuMining's robust infrastructure

KuMining infrastructure resources comprise 300 megawatts (MW) to 2 gigawatts (GW), supporting instant activation and smooth operations. The platform boasts a real-time Bitcoin hashrate of 10,000,000 terahashes per second (TH/s) and 200 TH/s for Dogecoin and Litecoin.

KuCoin intends to enhance the hashrate as the platform expands, with auditable data and public monitoring to ensure reliability and transparency.

"Users can rent genuine hashrate from professional facilities, with daily yields automatically credited, eliminating hardware acquisition, energy management, and maintenance complexities," KuMining COO, Jolie Du, said.

KuMining bases its growth projections on its low-barrier approach to crypto mining. As the crypto industry expands, there's a growing need to ensure stable participation and access to mining resources without technical hurdles.

"By decentralizing mining power to real users, it builds an inclusive Web3 where assets can accumulate passively," BC Wong added.

KuCoin will be open for public participation on September 16, providing users with immediate access, risk management mechanisms, and Dollar-Cost Average (DCA) features, which they can use to generate consistent yields.

