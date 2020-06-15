Seychelles-based exchange, KuCoin, has launched support for 17 new fiat currencies.

Through multiple integrations, KuCoin now supports credit card purchases denominated in over 50 fiat currencies.

The exchange’s newly supported currencies target countries located in Latin American and Central Asia.



KuCoin crypto exchange has recently announced that it is introducing support for 17 additional national currencies. These include - Indian rupee (INR), Argentine peso (ARS), Philippine peso (PHP), UnitedArab Emirates dirham (AED), Azerbaijani manat (AZN), Chilean peso (CLP), Colombian peso (COP), Costa Rican colon (CRC), Dominican peso (DOP), Georgian lari (GEL), Kazakhstani tenge (KZT), Moldovan leu (MDL), Namibian dollar (NAD), Peruvian sol (PEN), Qatari riyal (QAR), Uruguay Peso (UYU) and Uzbekistan Som (UZS).

Through integrations with Simplex, Banxa and OTC Trading Desk, the exchange now supports credit card purchases denominated in more than 50 fiat currencies. KuCoin Global chief executive Johnny Lyu said:

KuCoin has been committed to promoting the mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and an easy channel to transact from fiat to crypto will largely contribute to this. KuCoin is one of the earliest mainstream exchanges to support Simplex. Also, in addition to fiat gateways like Simplex and Banxa, we are investing a lot to develop our OTC Trading Desk service. Through continuous efforts on fiat channels, KuCoin welcomes more newcomers to embrace and make contributions to the crypto world.

The new fiat services come at a time when reports reveal that Seychelles hosts a larger volume of cross-border Bitcoin (BTC) transactions than the United States.