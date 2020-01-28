Justin Sun dedicates niTROn conference to Kobe Bryant, attracts crypto community's ire

- Many in the crypto community negatively reacted to Sun's for capitalizing on Bryant's death to promote the conference.
- Earlier, Sun himself had acknowledged his tendency to over-promote and had said that he was “ashamed” of it.
On 27 January, basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven other people passed away in a helicopter crash. While the entire world was grieving the tragedy, TRON’s Justin Sun dedicated the next niTROn conference to the beloved player. Following this, the crypto community was divided in its reactions questioning if this was genuine mourning or marketing tactics.
Sun stated that he will “forever remember us on stage, discussing the future of blockchain.” He further added that Bryant “is a member of the TRON family.” Additionally, the next niTROn Summit’s festivities will be dedicated to “his legendary life & legacy.”
Most of the crypto community members seemed to support the idea that Sun was simply trying to promote his firm, failing to pay the necessary respects to the legendary player. PrimitiveCrypto founding partner, Dovey Wan, called Sun a “psychopath.”
Verge exec Mark Wittenberg tweeted:
You are a sick individual @justinsuntron to try to #capitalize off of a death of a hero, his daughter, and the others on board. Come at me brother because 99% of the world has #heart, and you are the 1%. Grow up, and listen with your ears, and not your mouth.
Given Sun’s past efforts to overpromote, this reaction comes as no surprise. Earlier, he had paid $4.6 million to have lunch with Warren Buffet, one of the world’s most well-known investors. He intended to inform Buffet of the qualities of blockchain technology. Sun was also accused of illegal fundraising through the TRON project by the 21st Century Business Herald. Sun had earlier acknowledged his tendency to overpromote and had issued an apology. He had stated that he has been over-marketing and is “ashamed” of it.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is at risk of a major sell-off after halving
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rising sharply since the beginning of the week. The first digital coin managed to clear the psychological barrier of $9,000 and hit the intraday high of $9,148.
Bitcoin Cash on the verge of disaster due to proposed tax on miners
Bitcoin Cash, now the fourth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.6 billion has gained over 2.5% since this time on Monday.
ETH needs another catalyst to continue gains
Ethereum (ETH) has been gaining ground for three days in a row. The coin hit an intraday high at $173.58, but retreated to $172.16 by the time of writing.
ADA/USD bulls set their eyes on SMA50 weekly
Cardano (ADA) is the tenth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion. The coin has been one of the best-perfroming assets with over 15% of gains in recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...