According to the new data from Tron, the overall amount of accounts on the mainnet has now surpassed 4.6 million.

CEO Justin Sun said that Tron block height now totals 16,875,778. The amount of Tron nodes has come close to 1,000.

Justin Sun, the chief executive of Tron, tweeted about a couple of milestones that Tron has reached recently. According to the new data from Tron, the overall amount of accounts on the mainnet has now surpassed 4.6 million. Sun added that Tron block height now totals 16,875,778. The amount of Tron nodes has come close to 1,000.

The executive said:

The total number of accounts on #TRON mainnet exceeded 4.6 Million and block height has already reached 16,875,778 with 953 online nodes. #TRX $TRX

Earlier, Sun has stated that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Tron Foundation has postponed the deadline for the Sun Network Developer Challenger. Currently, all participants have until March 15, instead of February 15, to submit their projects.