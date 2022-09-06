- Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin avoided Cardano in a poll regarding which non-Ether crypto he respects the most.
- Vitalik Buterin reaffirms that the Merge will occur around September 13-15.
- The Bellatrix hard fork is taking place on Tuesday, September 6 – to prepare the chain for the software upgrade.
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum – the largest smart contracts cryptocurrency- created several Twitter polls to discover different public opinions on his character. In one of the polls, Buterin inquired, “which non-Ethereum cryptocurrency do I respect the most?” Intriguingly, the list contained Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB and Solana (SOL) but excluded Cardano (ADA).
Why Buterin skipped Cardano in the poll?
The crypto community quickly picked up the matter, with many industry participants wondering why Cardano was not on the list. Cardano, a cryptocurrency project created by Buterin’s former colleague, Charles Hoskinson – is considered by many to be one of the most prominent protocols within the ecosystem.
Approximately 66,501 votes had been cast, with Bitcoin taking the top position at 55.5%. Binance Coin came second at 12.2%, leaving Solana in third at 9.9%. The remaining 22.4% did not participate in the poll but chose to get the final tally.
Buterin’s actions may aggravate the strained relationship between him and Hoskinson. The two developers have disagreed and gone head-to-head with conflicting opinions in the past. Hoskinson was one of the founders of Ethereum in 2014, but a later fallout with Buterin saw him deflect to build Cardano – a blockchain viewed as a potential “Ethereum Killer.” The beef between Buterin and Hoskinson continues, notwithstanding the many years since they parted ways.
Read more: Ethereum Price Prediction: With a 6% move, ETH price eyes $2,000 before the Merge
Buterin announces revised date for the Ethereum Merge
In other news, Buterin has outlined the exact time the Merge is expected to happen via Twitter. According to Buterin, rising hash rate levels are why the software update came earlier – between September 13 and 15.
Besides the revised date, Buterin urged node operators to update their clients ahead of the Bellatrix hard fork. The Bellatrix hard fork sets the Merge in motion by “*preparing*” the chain.
The software that enables Ethereum nodes to read blocks from the blockchain and smart contracts is known as an Ethereum client. Similarly, a “node” is the piece that runs or executes the client software.
Ethereum node operators are required to align themselves with the Bellatrix upgrade through an update on the consensus layer clients before the epoch 144,896 on the Beacon Chain. This upgrade has been planned to occur around 11:34:47 am UTC.
ETH/USD daily chart
Ethereum price is trading roughly at $1,668 at the time of writing. As reported earlier on Tuesday, Ethereum is inching closer to $2,000 ahead of the Merge. On the bright side, a break above $1,800 may cement the bulls’ presence in the market and might be the catalyst Ether price is waiting to launch a bull run.
On the other hand, Cardano price teeters around $0.5 at the time of writing. The token is finding it challenging to sustain an uptrend above $0.5, but analysts believe that ADA has the potential to cross the $1.0 mark. Cardano is the sixth-largest cryptocurrency boasting $16.8 billion in market capitalization.
Read more: Cardano price nears its end game as September promises to be the worst month for ADA
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This support level promises a 120% recovery rally for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price shows a lack of volatility –a characteristic of many meme coins. These dog-coins have a phase of near-zero volatility and compression of price range followed by an explosive move. SHIB sits in the former phase, waiting for the volatility to kick in.
ApeCoin price ready to sink to $4.2 as bears take control
ApeCoin price shows that the recent consolidation will likely yield a bearish breakout. The incoming crash will collect the liquidity resting to the downside before triggering a larger uptrend.
Crypto.com price likely to trap bulls as downside objective remains unfinished
Crypto.com price is on a downtrend with no signs of stopping just yet. However, the recent spike in bullish momentum must have given buyers a wrong impression of a recovery rally as the downside objectives are still uncollected.
How the Avalanche price could be bottoming before a short-term rally
AVAX price auctions at a key 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level. Avalanche price shows an uptick in volume amidst the contact with the FIB level and RSI support. Invalidation of the bullish thesis depends on the June 18 swing low at $13.79 holding as support.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.