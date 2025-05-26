- Jupiter’s price jumps 10% on Monday, approaching a key descending trendline that could trigger a bullish breakout.
- CoinGlass data shows that JUP’s Open Interest reached $160.43 million, the highest level since February 21.
- The technical outlook suggests a rally ahead, fueled by bullish bets among traders and targeting the $0.87 mark.
Jupiter (JUP) trades in green, gaining over 10% at the time of writing on Monday as it approaches a critical descending trendline. The rally is supported by a sharp rise in JUP’s Open Interest (OI), climbing to a three-month high of over $160 million, according to CoinGlass. The technical outlook suggests a rally ahead, fueled by bullish bets among traders and targeting the $0.87 mark.
Jupiter’s on-chain metrics show a positive bias
Coinglass’ data shows that the futures’ OI in JUP at exchanges rose to $160.43 million on Monday from $122.72 million on Sunday, the highest level since February 21. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current Jupiter price rally.
Jupiter Open Interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Another bullish sign is Coinglass’s JUP long-to-short ratio, which reads 1.24, the highest level in over a month. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting on the asset price to rise.
JUP long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass
Jupiter Price Forecast: JUP bulls target $0.87
Jupiter’s price jumps over 10% on Monday, approaching a descending trendline drawn by joining multiple highs since early December. A breakout of this trendline generally favors the bulls and indicates an upward trend.
If JUP breaks above this trendline and closes above the weekly resistance at $0.67 on a daily basis, it could extend additional gains by 28% to retest the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.87 (drawn from the December high of $1.44 to the April low of $0.30).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 66 points upward, indicating strong bullish momentum still below overbought levels. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator showed a bullish crossover last week. It also shows a rising green histogram above its neutral level, indicating an upward trend.
JUP/USDT daily chart
However, if JUP faces a pullback around the descending trendline, it could extend the correction to retest the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
