Judge says Ripple will eventually “cross the line” with law violations, slams firm with $125 million fine

- SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit ends with Judge Torres ruling that Ripple is likely to violate the law with their willingness to push boundaries.
- Judge slammed Ripple with $125 million in fines for institutional sales of XRP, a federal securities law violation by the payments firm.
- XRP broke through $0.60 resistance, erasing recent losses, while Bitcoin and Ethereum struggled under key support on Thursday.
Ripple (XRP) led gains among top 10 cryptocurrencies on Thursday after a historic court ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. Judge Analisa Torres considered the likelihood of the payment remittance firm violating federal securities law in the future and hit Ripple with a $125 million penalty.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple lawsuit ends, but SEC could appeal ruling
- Ripple lawsuit ended with Judge Analisa Torres asking the firm to pay $125 million in penalties for the likelihood that it eventually crosses the line by violating federal securities law in the future.
- As traders digested the news of the SEC vs. Ripple ruling, pro-crypto attorney Fred Rispoli explained that Judge Torres recognized the absence of litigation in her final ruling.
- In her ruling, Judge Torres says that “The Court finds that Ripple’s willingness to push the boundaries of the order evinces a likelihood that it will eventually, if it has not already crossed the line. On this balance the Court finds that there is a reasonable probability of future violations, meriting the issuance of an injunction."
- The ruling judge slammed Ripple with $125 million in fines, and predicted a “violation” is likely, if it hasn’t occurred already.
- Attorney Rispoli interprets this as Judge Torres telling the two parties, "You two better work out on your own whatever is happening now. I'll be pissed if you come back to me."
IMO this is a recognition that, absent legislation, any particular sales event is highly contextual as to whether it's a violation. It's almost as if Torres is saying, "You two better work out on your own whatever is happening now. I'll be pissed if you come back to me."— Fred Rispoli (@freddyriz) August 8, 2024
- SEC could appeal Judge Torres’ ruling in the lawsuit.
- XRP has received legal clarity in the final ruling. However, an appeal could change that and influence investor confidence and demand for the altcoin negatively.
Technical analysis: XRP could rally to $0.75, November 2023 peak
Ripple rallied above key resistance at $0.60 and trades at $0.62 at the time of writing. The altcoin could extend gains by over 19% and hit its November 2023 peak of $0.75 in its attempt to break out of the multi-month downtrend.
The XRP/USDT daily chart shows that the altcoin has attempted to break out of the downward trend. A daily candlestick close above $0.61 could validate the bullish thesis. Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 60.42, well above the neutral level.
XRP faces resistance at $0.66, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the July 13 top of $0.93 to the July 5 low of $0.38.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Ripple could find support at the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.51 and $0.57, as seen in the XRP/USDT daily chart.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum eyes a rally as on-chain data show bullish signs
Ethereum price retested its weekly support on Monday and, by Thursday, had risen by 4.50% to $2,454. Lookonchain data shows that Ethereum Spot ETFs saw inflows of 44,447 ETH, valued at $110.1 million, on Wednesday, while Santiment's data highlights increased activity in dormant wallets and recent capitulation events, indicating a potential upcoming rally.
Ethena launches USDe on Solana following app integrations across its ecosystem
Ethena (ENA) launched its dollar-denominated stablecoin USDe on the Solana network on Wednesday, allowing users to access it while transacting across applications in the SOL ecosystem. Meanwhile, ENA and SOL are down 6% and 1.3%, respectively, following the announcement.
Ripple traders shed XRP holdings at nearly $40 million losses, XRP holds steady above $0.50
Ripple made a comeback above key support at $0.50 after the recent correction in the crypto market. On-chain data shows traders losing interest in the altcoin after a massive sell-off event on August 5. Santiment data shows traders realized millions in losses.
Grayscale introduces decentralized AI token funds for TAO and SUI
Grayscale announced the launch of two new crypto investment funds for TAO and SUI tokens. Grayscale Bittensor Trust and Grayscale Sui Trust will focus solely on providing price exposure to TAO and SUI tokens. TAO and SUI could experience rallies following the launch of the new Trust funds.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.