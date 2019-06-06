John McAfee launches Bitcoin Debit Cards

The first batch of cards will be distributed among members of established media.

Users will be able to lad bitcoins to the card directly from their smartphones.

John McAfee, a creator of the famous cybersecurity company and an odious cryptocurrency evangelist, announced the giveaway of his cryptocurrency debit cards. The first 20 cards will be distributed among the members of established media.

"Next week I will be giving 20 McAfee Bitcoin Debit Cards to members of the media. You are free to keep the cards or return them. Use them anywhere. Load them directly from your smartphone wallet. Established media only please," he wrote in his Twitter account.

Moreover, the cards for the general public are expected to be ready within a couple of weeks.

It is worth noting that Mr. McAfee is drifting somewhere in the Caribbean sea, running from the IRS. Also, he is going to run his presidential campaign in 2020 from an exile. Earlier, he claimed that he had neither chances no intentions to win the race. He regarded the election campaign as an opportunity to draw attention to cryptocurrency.

Also, in May, he launched his own cryptocurrency called McAfee Freedom Coin with zero value in relation to other cryptocurrencies. The purpose of the coin is to confront the problem of exchange head-on.

The cryptocurrency community is excited by the announcement, though it remains to be seen whether the card will gain popularity or facilitate using Bitcoin as a means of payment.

According to the recent researches, Bitcoin holders tend to regard it as a store of value as contrasted to the cash for everyday needs.

