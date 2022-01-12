Jack Dorsey announces Bitcoin legal defense fund to protect developers from attacks

- The CEO of a Fortune 500 company, Dorsey, has announced that he is starting a fund to protect Bitcoin from legal attacks.
- The fund's first activity would be to coordinate the defense for the Tulip Trading lawsuit against developers alleging the breach of fiduciary duty.
- Bitcoin legal defense fund is currently not seeking to raise additional money for its operation; it could do so at the board's direction if needed.
The former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is now spearheading the launch of a fund that would defend Bitcoin developers from legal attacks. Bitcoin developers are being sued by Craig Wright's Tulip Trading Limited, the first activity that the fund would tackle.
Jack Dorsey spearheads fund to defend Bitcoin developers
Earlier today, former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sent an email to Bitcoin developers, revealing a fund to defend the community from legal attacks. Dorsey believes that the open-source Bitcoin developer community is susceptible to legal pressure.
The American technology entrepreneur is keen on coordinating open-source developers and filing formalized responses to defend them from legal attacks.
The email reads:
The main purpose of the fund is to defend developers from lawsuits regarding their activities in the Bitcoin ecosystem, including finding and retaining defense counsel, developing litigation strategy, and paying legal bills.
The Bitcoin legal defense fund will foot the bill to defend developers against litigation revolving around BTC-based projects. Part-time lawyers and volunteers would staff the fund in the beginning.
Jack Dorsey, alongside Alex Morcos, the co-founder of Chaincode Labs and Martin White, academician, are the members of the fund's board.
