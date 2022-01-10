Experts believe Bitcoin could hit bottom at $35,000 as “death cross” appears

Cryptocurrency analyst and proponent Mike Novogratz has predicted that Bitcoin price could bottom out at $40,000.

Key Bitcoin indicators suggest a further downside in price as the asset loses key support at $42,000.

Proponents believe institutional investors could continue accumulating Bitcoin at or below $40,000.

Proponents believe that institutional demand for Bitcoin could trigger a drop to $40,000. Indicators suggest further downside in the Bitcoin price trend as the “death cross” appears.

Bitcoin price could bottom at $35,000 according to indicators

Bitcoin price suffered a massive drop over the past two weeks. The last Bitcoin price drop was a 56% correction. Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, predicted that Bitcoin price could bottom out at $40,000.

Novogratz believes that there could be a huge institutional demand from investors. Institutions could continue accumulating at $40,000; it supports Bitcoin price. As firms figure out how to add Bitcoin to their holdings, $40,000 is considered a great entry point.

The recent Bitcoin price drop continued to extend below $42,000. According to analysts, Bitcoin price remains at risk of further downside if it stays below the $43,000 level.

Bitcoin price has settled below the 100-hour simple moving average, below $43,000. Analysts have noted that the 50-day exponential moving average dropped below the 200-day, forming a “death cross.” Historically, the pattern has predicted a drop in Bitcoin price.

@BitBitCrypto, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, has predicted that the Bitcoin bear market is in, and a real custody Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launch could change the price trend.

IMO the bear market is here; it's here to stay, but... not for a long time. I expect a real custody ETF to launch this year or the beginning of next year, creating another massive rally beforehand. pic.twitter.com/a3JRbSJubu — Bitbit (@BitBitCrypto) January 9, 2022

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted that the asset remains at risk of crashing to $37,000.