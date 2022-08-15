Is this Bitcoin price's last line of defense?

- Bitcoin price drops by 2.0%, almost erasing all gains accrued over the last seven days.
- Attention is shifting to Bitcoin's $24,000 inflection point amid rising selling pressure from the 100-day SMA.
- A bullish RSI on the daily chart upholds BTC's uptrend.
Bitcoin price started the week on a bearish note, losing roughly 2.0% of its value to exchange hands at $24,107 at the start of the American session on Monday. The flagship cryptocurrency faces a growing risk of erasing all weekly gains to retest downhill levels at $22,000 and $19,000, respectively.
Bitcoin price rejection could spell more trouble
Bitcoin price nearly brushed shoulders with $25,000 last week after the pivot point at $24,000 tipped in the bulls' favor. As reported, most analysts extended their gaze to $28,000, but Bitcoin price got rejected at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Two support areas are expected to come in handy – the ascending trend line and the buyers' congestion zone at $24,000. Trading below these two levels will indicate a bearish tightening grip.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) bullish divergence is still intact; hence Bitcoin price's bearish outlook may be averted. To be safer, the RSI must stay above the up-trending line. Otherwise, investors should start acclimatizing to extended losses, first to $22,000 and later to $19,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
Traders should not be quick to rule out the possibility of a consolidation period taking precedence between $22,000 and $25,000. The 50-day SMA reinforces the lower range limit, while the 100-day SMA fortifies the upper limit.
IntoTheBlock's IOMAP model reveals that Bitcoin price has a higher chance of dispersing the sellers in the upper range resistance – between $24,066 and $24,740 – as opposed to the robust support running from $22,650 to $23,325.
Bitcoin IOMAP model
About 758,000 addresses previously purchased roughly 401,500 BTC in the upper range. If broken, Bitcoin price will have a relatively smooth path to $28,000. On the flip side, massive support is highlighted between $22,650 and $23,350.
Approximately 812,300 addresses bought roughly 644 BTC in the region. It would be a daunting task to break through this massive support, making it Bitcoin price's last line of defense.
Bitcoin market dominance chart
Elsewhere, BTCfuel, a popular crypto analyst on Twitter, believes Bitcoin price remains northbound despite its struggles in its quest to $28,000. His prediction followed an analysis of the largest cryptocurrency's market dominance, which has recently formed a falling wedge. As observed on the chart above, a break above the wedge might mark the beginning of a significant turnaround for the Bitcoin price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is this Bitcoin price's last line of defense?
Bitcoin price started the week on a bearish note, losing roughly 2.0% of its value to exchange hands at $24,107 at the start of the American session on Monday. The flagship cryptocurrency faces a growing risk of erasing all weekly gains to retest downhill levels at $22,000 and $19,000, respectively.
Why Polygon's MATIC is set to start an uptrend
Polygon price opens near a significant level that bulls will want to test. MATIC price is at a crossroads with possible 108% gains prospected. Watch this key level to time the correct entry for the uptrend.
Why the Chainlink rally is nearing its end game
Chainlink sees its weekly gains evaporate in the last trading hours. LINK still holds a solid 25% return going forward. Once one of the caps is hit, expect to see a big fade or even a reversal back to lower levels.
Ethereum: Is the pre-Merge honeymoon rally coming to an end?
Ethereum price has rallied 102% in the last 33 days, and one can attribute this to the upcoming software upgrade — the Merge. This update will shift the ETH blockchain from an energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) to an environment-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.