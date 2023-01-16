Cryptos

The crypto market is certainly the big story of the weekend, as the Bitcoin price seems to be staging a massive and strong comeback. Today, we see the price of Bitcoin prices moving above an important resistance level of 20K, but traders need to be more mindful with respect to the enthusiasm they have. We are not out of the woods and nor can we say that Bitcoin has fully survived another winter because in order for us to say that yes, bitcoin's winter season is over, the price needs to move above the 30K price mark, which is really a long shot for the time being.