The crypto market is certainly the big story of the weekend, as the Bitcoin price seems to be staging a massive and strong comeback. Today, we see the price of Bitcoin prices moving above an important resistance level of 20K, but traders need to be more mindful with respect to the enthusiasm they have. We are not out of the woods and nor can we say that Bitcoin has fully survived another winter because in order for us to say that yes, bitcoin's winter season is over, the price needs to move above the 30K price mark, which is really a long shot for the time being.
Will Ethereum price take a break before $2,000?
Ethereum price stands tall after its two-week long rally without any signs of reversal. However, ETH is currently facing some significant hurdles that could trigger its reversal, so investors need to exercise caution.
Bitcoin surges on inflation tailwinds, hovers near $21K
Bitcoin surges, then holds near $21k. Still riding the tailwinds of falling inflation and a more upbeat view of the economy, bitcoin cracked $21,000 in early weekend trading for the first time since early November before retreating slightly.
AVAX price rally comes to a grinding halt despite Amazon partnership and addition of USP stablecoin
AVAX was chosen by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop blockchain solutions for enterprises and governments. AVAX is now an AWS partner and fully supports the smart contract’s infrastructure and dApp ecosystem.
Twitter’s plan for crypto integration remains unknown, community explores Dogecoin Tip Jar for social media
Twitter filed to be a financial services company. While the crypto community awaits the social media giant’s crypto integration plans, the DOGE community identified a tool to accept tips on Twitter.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.