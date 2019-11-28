Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey has said he believes Africa to be the pivotal area for crypto acceptance.
Dorsey is an advocate of Bitcoin and he said as much when commented about Libra. In previous interviews the Twitter CEO was asked if Twitter would create their own cryptocurrency he said he believes there is no need as Bitcoin is doing the job.
He has now stated that " Africa will define the future" When referring to the future of Bitcoin.
On his official twitter handle, he said
Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020. Grateful I was able to experience a small part.
The story does not end there as Mr Dorsey plans to go back to Africa as he sees massive potential in the Continent and thinks Bitcoin could help the unbanked in the more rural areas. Dorsey’s comments come as Africa continues to generate significant interest in Bitcoin and cryptos in general. Nigeria is often among the most active countries in Google search of Bitcoin, along with other African countries such as South Africa. So him concentrating on the area would be wise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Retains $7.5K After Bullish Breakout Upends Bear Market
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed around $7,500 on Nov. 27 after a surprise bullish reversal took markets $700 higher the previous day.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls on approach to $156.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.6 billion, has recovered from Wednesday's low of $141.40 to trade at $152.40 by press time.
LTC/USD recovery falls short of $50, levels to watch
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.0 billion, has retreated from Wednesday's high of $48.80 to trade marginally above the $47.00 handle.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retreats from $0.2300
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2250, down from the intraday high of $0.2300. Despite the recovery, the coin is moving within the downside trend capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour currently at $0.2305.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.