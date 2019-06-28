Irish cryptocurrency exchange Bitsane is reported to have scammed some 240,000 users.

The platform disappeared with clients monies and there is no way to contact them.

Bitsane, an Irish cryptocurrency exchange is reported to have pulled an exit scam over the last three months, leaving up to 246,000 users as victims of fraud.

It reportedly started with a ‘Technical Issue’ Bitsane victims had problems withdrawing cryptocurrencies from the exchange in May.

In response to the issue, the operators of the platform sent out emails to its users claiming that withdrawals had been “temporarily disabled due to technical reasons.”

On June 17, Bitsane users started to notice that the platform has just disappeared. Bitsane even deleted its Twitter and Facebook accounts, and users were not able to contact the exchange's support team via email.