IOTA to be leveraged by luxury brand Alyxv
- Alyx will be utilizing IOTA technology for the use of supply chain transparency.
- The pilot of the software will be used on nine Alyx pieces which will include scannable QR-codes reveal all supply chain information.
IOTA is going to be leveraged for supply chain transparency by Alyx, a luxury fashion brand which was founded by erstwhile Lady Gaga creative director and Kanye West collaborator Matthew Williams.
Matthew Williams has launched the blockchain pilot together with manufacturing giant Avery Dennison and London-based internet of things (IoT) software firm Evrythng.
For the pilot, nine Alyx pieces at set to feature a scannable QR-code which will reveal the supply chain of the product — additionally covering information on the sourcing of its raw material, the garment’s place of manufacture, and shipping history.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.