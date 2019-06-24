IOTA to be leveraged by luxury brand Alyxv

Alyx will be utilizing IOTA technology for the use of supply chain transparency.

The pilot of the software will be used on nine Alyx pieces which will include scannable QR-codes reveal all supply chain information.

IOTA is going to be leveraged for supply chain transparency by Alyx, a luxury fashion brand which was founded by erstwhile Lady Gaga creative director and Kanye West collaborator Matthew Williams.

Matthew Williams has launched the blockchain pilot together with manufacturing giant Avery Dennison and London-based internet of things (IoT) software firm Evrythng.

For the pilot, nine Alyx pieces at set to feature a scannable QR-code which will reveal the supply chain of the product — additionally covering information on the sourcing of its raw material, the garment’s place of manufacture, and shipping history.