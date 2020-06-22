IOTA Price Forecast: IOT/USD rise hampered by the SMA 20 curve

- IOT/USD bulls managed to break the $0.23 price barrier.
- The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session, following 11 straight red sessions.
IOT/USD daily chart
IOT/USD jumps from $0.217 to $0.231 as the bulls took charge broke past the $0.22 and $0.23 psychological levels. The MACD shows decreasing bearish market momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after 11 straight red sessions.
Support and Resistance
The SMA 20 curve acts as immediate market resistance. Up ahead, strong resistance levels lie at $0.24 and $0.25. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $0.225, $0.217, SMA 50 and SMA 200.
Key levels
IOT/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2309
|Today Daily Change
|0.01356
|Today Daily Change %
|6.24
|Today daily open
|0.21734
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.23176
|Daily SMA50
|0.21086
|Daily SMA100
|0.18184
|Daily SMA200
|0.20383
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.22147
|Previous Daily Low
|0.21652
|Previous Weekly High
|0.23036
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.20317
|Previous Monthly High
|0.24165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.16622
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.21958
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.21841
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.21542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.21349
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.21047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.22037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.22339
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.22532
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
