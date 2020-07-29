IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD Ichimoku Kinko Hyo bullish set up to $0.30

- IOTA bulls remain at the frontline while focusing on bringing down the barriers at $0.2843 and $0.30.
- IOTA’s technical set up is ripe for gains but could be delayed due to low trading volume.
IOTA is trading in the green alongside other few selected coins in the market. Major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are in the red after hitting barriers at their yearly highs. IOTA on the other hand, has sustained a gradual but steady uptrend since the March crash to $0.0750.
There have been instances of struggle and consolidation especially at $0.25. However, the cross above the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo green cloud has kept the bulls mainly in control. It is this same bullish setup that could soon take down the hurdle at $0.30 and open the way for gains towards $0.50.
In the meantime, IOTA is teetering at $0.2765. Other technical indicators like the RSI and MACD show that consolidation is most likely to take precedence. Both of these indicators are horizontal with the RSI at 64 and the MACD at 0.0112.
On the other hand, the gap between the 50 SMA and the 200 SMA in the daily range shows that buyers have the upper hand. The resistance at $0.2843 must, however, come down for gains above $0.30 to materialize. In the event of a reversal, support is anticipated at $0.25, the moving averages (50 SMA and 200 SMA) and the primary support at $0.20.
IOT/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
