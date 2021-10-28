IOTA is the top choice for the European Union blockchain project

- The EU announced IOTA as one of seven cryptocurrencies chosen for the development of the European blockchain project.
- IOTA recently launched its smart contract beta, offering zero fees and faster transaction processing to developers and users.
- IOTA remains the top choice for multi-chain future and Web3 applications.
IOTA is one of seven blockchains chosen by the European Union (EU) for its blockchain project. The EU has tasked IOTA with delivering the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure's (EBSI) blockchain project.
EU chooses IOTA Foundation to work on EBSI's blockchain project
The EBSI was founded in 2019 to develop a blockchain network to unlock the potential of distributed ledger technology for individuals, businesses and governments. The IOTA Foundation was chosen to power the trustless flow of reliable data.
The blockchain project will power reliable data from throughout the European Union through digital management systems for educational qualifications, fraud-proof digital audit trails for notaries, and enhance data sharing amongst authorities.
IOTA was the EU's top choice due to its energy efficiency and feeless transactions. The foundation recently revealed this in a tweet:
We were mentioned by @StarFinanz for our collaboration with #EBSI ! Read about how we aim to design new DLT solutions to improve the scalability, energy efficiency and security of EBSI, and improve core European services . #IOTA https://t.co/WxdBl3gapT— IOTA (@iota) October 27, 2021
IOTA launched the beta of its zero-fee smart contracts and entered the race of Web3 infrastructure and multi-chain. Dominik Schiener, CEO of the IOTA Foundation, commented on the smart contract launch. Schiener stated,
Fees themselves, and especially their volatility, put a strain on business models and are the diametric opposite of an economic driver. The absence of fees is what makes IOTA so popular in the business world. It enables a multitude of business models that are not feasible on other blockchains.
@devchart, the co-founder of Chartalerts IQ, commented on the lack of development activity and updates in the IOTA network. Schiener responded with updates of IOTA's developments.
Correct— Dominik Schiener (@DomSchiener) October 27, 2021
Even more than just EVM-compatible, #IOTA is evolving into a programmable, multi-asset ledger. Will be some very unique features for developers
Let me know if you have any questions about #IOTA or our roadmap happy to answer.
When Cardano launched smart contract capabilities, proponents criticized the blockchain network's late arrival in the Web3 and DeFi race. IOTA was subjected to similar criticism; however, the CEO of the IOTA Foundation disagrees.
Schiener says,
IOTA is certainly not the first to offer smart contract capability. But we simply didn't want to offer a solution with known drawbacks. Offering something better requires more work, which requires more time. By being a little later in the game, we were able to take the best concepts from the space and integrate them into a new, superior product.
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst and investor @eliz883 has predicted that IOTA price will boom when it comes out of the ongoing accumulation.
$IOTA when it comes out of this great accumulation it will boom pic.twitter.com/G3yt9xk3Tg— EliZ¥ ✍️ (@eliz883) October 24, 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to run another 76% after making new all-time high
Shiba Inu price has had a spectacular rally of over 200% since slicing above the governing bullish technical pattern on October 23, reaching a new all-time high at $0.00008825. SHIB continues to target bigger aspirations, as the prevailing chart pattern suggests that the token’s bull run is not over yet.
IOTA is the top choice for the European Union blockchain project
IOTA is one of seven blockchains chosen by the European Union (EU) for its blockchain project. The EU has tasked IOTA with delivering the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure's (EBSI) blockchain project.
XLM price to double after minor correction to $0.30
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what Stellar needs to do to advance further.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos slow down while bulls defend the uptrend
Bitcoin price came off the new all-time highs the most, whilst Ethereum and XRP kept their price corrections a bit more controlled. The way things are looking, global market sentiment will dictate if Ethereum is the next cryptocurrency to make new all-time highs as Bitcoin price has faded a bit too much by now.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.