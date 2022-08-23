- Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation after the recent 17% crash to $21,283.
- A breakdown of the $20,750 support level could lead to a 15% sell-off to a range low at $17,578.
- However, a sweep of $20,750 followed by a quick recovery could lead to a 12% bounce to $23,175.
Bitcoin price seems to have slid back into consolidation after the recent market sell-off. This development causes uncertainty to spike, leaving investors wondering if they should start buying the dip or taper off on their investments.
Bitcoin price in a suspended state
Bitcoin price faced massive selling pressure at $24,664, aka the midpoint of the $17,578 to $31,749 range. After multiple rejections here, BTC crashed nearly 20% and retested $20,750 for the third time over the last month.
A breakdown of the ongoing consolidation could head in two directions:
- A sweep of the $20,750 level followed by a quick recovery.
- A breakdown of $20,750, leading to a crash that could revisit the June 19 swing low at $17,578.
Investors can assume the first scenario to unfold, considering the upcoming Merge update for the Ethereum blockchain on September 15. The Merge-led rally seems to have caused a lot of altcoins to explode like its bull run.
As the scheduled date approaches, capital could very likely flow from BTC to ETH and other altcoins. This could cause Bitcoin price to consolidate around $20,750 aimlessly. However, if the capital is divided between BTC and ETH, then a quick sweep followed by a recovery seems like a plausible outcome.
The bounce could see Bitcoin price revisit the intermediate resistance level at $22,500. If buyers continue to keep the pressure, an extension of this recovery to $23,175 seems likely and on the cards.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
Alternate scenario and its ramifications
However, if Bitcoin price ignores the upcoming Merge and flips the $20,750 support level into a resistance barrier, it will confirm a bearish resurgence. In such a case, let’s take a look at the higher time frame chart.
The daily outlook for BTC shows that it has been consolidating and crashing since the start of 2022. The recent crash has pushed the Point of Control (POC) to $21,177, which is the highest volume traded level since June 10.
A breakdown of this level could result in a 10% drop to roughly $19,000 Even in this bearish outlook, this level is the last point of support for Bitcoin price.
While unlikely to happen in the next few weeks, a breakdown of the aforementioned support area would lead to a catastrophic crash to these support levels - $15,500, $13,500 and $11,900.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
While these scenarios explained above are mildly bearish to extremely bearish, let’s take look at the bullish outlook for BTC. This narrative will emerge if Bitcoin price rallies from its current position at $21,327 and flip the $25,000 hurdle into a support floor. Such a move will invalidate the beraish theses.
Doing this will indicate that the bulls are back and the 45% crash in the first half of June is ready to be undone. In such a case, BTC needs to clear the previous highs at $32,384 and create a new one.
This development will be the first confirmation of a bull rally. In such a case, market participants need to be on the lookout for a lower low relative to the most recent low at roughly $20,750. If successful, this move will be the one to buy and expect BTC to take off to subsequent resistance levels - $35,000, $45,000 and so on.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
