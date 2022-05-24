- MATIC price is printing consecutive bearish engulfing candles.
- Polygon price is retesting a zone for the fourth time since May 12th.
- Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach at $0.65.
MATIC price hints at further drops in the coming days as the Polygon Network is in a make-or-break phase.
MATIC price could continue falling
MATIC price is steadily falling to start this week's trading session. The self-proclaimed Ethereum transaction solution coin gained notoriety in early 2021 for its cheap and fast transaction fees. Now ironically, the price action displays a slow and disappointing decline.
MATIC price currently trades at $0.61. Since the week began, the bears have been in control as the price has fallen back into the $0.60 zone for the fourth time since May 12th. Usually, the fourth touch of any critical level is a catalyst before a big move occurs. If market conditions persist, a bearish engulfing candle in this zone could give confidence for bears to aim for $0.55 and potentially sweep the lows at $0.50.
MATIC/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Still, an invalidation level for the bearish thesis is necessary as the bulls can use this vital moment to reconquer the trend. A safe confirmation for an uptrend will be a breach above $0.65. If the bulls can manage to close above $0.65, they could induce a countertrend rally into $0.85, resulting in a 35% increase from the current MATIC price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
