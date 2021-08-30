Digital-asset funds focused on Cardano and other altcoins have attracted fresh capital.

Bitcoin (BTC, -0.92%) investment products recorded their eighth consecutive week of outflows, totaling $3.8 million, but alternative coin (altcoin) funds continued to attract fresh capital, according to a report Monday.

Overall, crypto funds netted inflows totaling $24 million during the week ending Aug. 27, down about $3 million versus the prior week, according to the report by digital asset investment manager CoinShares.

Altcoins, or cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin, now represent 32% of total digital assets under management, close to the record 35% set in mid-May.

Cardano-focused funds saw inflows totaling $10.1 million over the past week, as the price of its associated cryptocurrency cardano (ADA, -1.81%) doubled over the past month.

Ethereum (ETH, 2.86%) funds saw inflows totaling $17 million last week, with a relatively stable digital asset fund market share of about 25%, according to CoinShares.