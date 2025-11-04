TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Internet Computer Price Forecast: ICP surges 30% as bullish momentum builds

  • Internet Computer price extends rally and surges over 30% on Tuesday.
  • Rising on-chain activity signals strengthening bullish sentiment.
  • The technical outlook suggests further gains, targeting above $6.
Internet Computer Price Forecast: ICP surges 30% as bullish momentum builds
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Internet Computer (ICP) price extends its rally by 30%, trading above $5 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a strong rally the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, growing network adoption, and improving market sentiment are fueling the uptrend, with bulls now setting their sights on the key $6 resistance level.

ICP’s trading volume hits 1.5-year high amid renewed market interest

Artemis’s daily token trading volume indicates that the ICP ecosystem’s daily aggregate trading volume reached $672 million on Tuesday, the highest year-to-date volume and levels not seen since May 2024. This volume rise indicates a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in the Internet Computer chain, boosting its bullish outlook.

ICP’s daily token trading volume chart. Source: Artemis

Santiment data shows that Internet Computer’s network growth index — a key metric tracking user adoption and project traction — surged to 1,910 on Sunday, marking its highest level since late July. Although it has since stabilized around 1,043, the elevated levels still highlight a broadly bullish outlook for ICP.

ICP network growth chart. Source: Santiment

On the derivatives side, CoinGlass’ data show that the futures’ OI in ICP at exchanges reached $147.98 million on Tuesday, the highest level since mid-September. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current ICP price rally.

ICP open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Internet Computer Price Forecast: ICP bulls aiming for a level above $6

Internet Computer price broke above the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since mid-August) on Sunday and found support around it the next day. At the time of writing on Tuesday, ICP rallied more than 30% trading above $5.17.

If ICP continues its upward trend, it could extend the rally toward the daily resistance level at $6.83.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is 70, pointing upward toward overbought territory, indicating strong bullish momentum. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bullish crossover last week, which remains intact, indicating the continuation of an upward trend. 

ICP/USDT daily chart 

On the other hand, if ICP faces a correction, it could extend the decline to find support around its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.85.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization on Wednesday after a sharp market-wide correction earlier in the week. These top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating near key support levels.

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync (ZK) and Internet Computer (ICP) hold steady amid the broader cryptocurrency market correction as Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $100,000 for the first time since June 23. The sudden decline wipes out $2 billion in total liquidations. 

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum (ETH) remains largely in bearish hands, trading marginally above $3,500 on Tuesday. The leading smart contracts token has extended its decline for the second consecutive day, reflecting the negative sentiment in the wider crypto market. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.