TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Privacy Coins Dash and ZCash surge despite the broader crypto market facing a correction

  • Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies Dash and Zcash extend their gains on Tuesday, continuing last week’s strong rally.
  • The total market capitalization of privacy coins briefly surpassed $25 billion even as the broader crypto market declined.
  • Artemis data shows that privacy coins have outperformed the wider market, delivering 79.7% returns over the past month.
Privacy Coins Dash and ZCash surge despite the broader crypto market facing a correction
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies Dash (DASH) and Zcash (ZEC) continue to defy the broader market trend, extending their gains on Tuesday amid a wider crypto market correction. The privacy coin market capitalization briefly crossed $25 billion, underscoring strong investor interest as the segment outperforms with nearly 80% monthly returns, according to Artemis data.

Dash and Zcash surge sharply amid growing interest in privacy-focused cryptocurrencies

Dash and Zcash top today’s list of trending cryptocurrencies, surging 68% and 21%, respectively, in the past 24 hours, and posting impressive weekly gains of 201.5% and 43%, according to CoinGecko data.

The market capitalization of these privacy-focused cryptocurrencies has surpassed $1.78 billion for Dash and $7.78 billion for Zcash, as shown in the graph below.

On-chain metrics further indicate a bullish outlook for these privacy coins. Dash’s on-chain trading volume surged to $1.44 billion on Tuesday, its highest level since May 2021. Similarly, Zcash’s trading volume climbed to $1.35 billion, marking a steady rise since late September. This sharp surge in trading activity highlights growing trader interest and improving liquidity in both assets, strengthening their bullish momentum.

Dash trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

Dash trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

Zcash trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

Zcash trading volume chart. Source: Santiment

Privacy coin market cap hits $25 billion, leading the crypto sector with top monthly returns

The total market capitalization of privacy coins surpassed $25 billion on Tuesday, according to CoinGecko data, defying the broader market downturn as Bitcoin slipped below $107,000.

The Artemis data sector performance chart shows that privacy coins have outperformed the wider market, delivering 79.7% returns over the past month.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH, and XRP consolidate after recent market correction

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) are showing signs of stabilization on Wednesday after a sharp market-wide correction earlier in the week. These top three cryptocurrencies are consolidating near key support levels.

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync, Internet Computer hold gains as Bitcoin slips below $100,000

ZKsync (ZK) and Internet Computer (ICP) hold steady amid the broader cryptocurrency market correction as Bitcoin (BTC) drops below $100,000 for the first time since June 23. The sudden decline wipes out $2 billion in total liquidations. 

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum price dips below $3,500 driven by ETF outflows

Ethereum (ETH) remains largely in bearish hands, trading marginally above $3,500 on Tuesday. The leading smart contracts token has extended its decline for the second consecutive day, reflecting the negative sentiment in the wider crypto market. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.