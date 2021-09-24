Institutional investors shift focus to Ethereum futures as demand for Bitcoin weakens

- Big investors are turning their attention to Ethereum, according to JPMorgan analysts.
- Bitcoin futures have witnessed a weak demand as BTC futures have traded below spot prices.
- Ethereum futures premium rose 1%, which shows a strong divergence in demand from the leading cryptocurrency.
Institutional investors have been increasingly pivoting from Bitcoin to Ethereum since August as demand diverges to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. JPMorgan analysts stated that the leading digital asset suffered a setback as BTC futures traded below the actual price of the crypto asset.
Ethereum gains traction as Bitcoin demand subsides
Big investors are steadily looking at other cryptocurrencies, shifting their gaze from Bitcoin to Ethereum since August. The expectations for the leading digital asset have softened, as BTC futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have traded below the actual price of the bellwether crypto asset.
According to JPMorgan, the trend seems to suggest that institutional investors are shying away from Bitcoin futures trade which indicates a setback for the leading cryptocurrency and a reflection of weak demand.
Under a usual healthy demand, futures tend to trade at a premium to actual Bitcoin due to high storage costs for BTC. Yields available for passive cryptocurrency investing also incentivize futures prices to go up, according to JPMorgan research.
Bitcoin futures allow investors to place bets and trade contracts that are linked with the future price of the bellwether digital asset.
The current weakness in futures is bearish for Bitcoin, as investors increasingly flock to Ethereum. The 21-day average for ETH futures premium rose to 1% over spot Ether prices, according to CME data. JPMorgan highlighted that this event showed a strong divergence in demand.
Bitcoin price faces difficulty in discovering higher foothold
Bitcoin price has been struggling to tag higher levels as BTC continues to record lower lows. Despite the buyers stepping in after the recent dip to $39,611, the leading cryptocurrency has been faced with a top signal, potentially awaiting another drop.
Bitcoin price has been locked in a downtrend governed by the descending diagonal trend line on the 4-hour chart. The Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has printed a top signal, suggesting that BTC could be vulnerable to another plunge.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
The first line of resistance for Bitcoin price is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $44,006. BTC will discover further support at the 20 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $43,225. Additional foothold may emerge at $41,906, where the support line given by the MRI appears.
Should an increase in buying pressure incentivize Bitcoin price to climb higher, the next resistance level is at $45,815, where the 50 four-hour and 100 four-hour SMAs coincide. The descending diagonal trend line will act as the following hurdle for BTC at $46,947.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana bears can push SOL to $81
Solana price has traded chiefly sideways throughout the Thursday trading session. Bulls continue to find difficulty crossing above near-term resistance while bears away any hint of weakness below $144.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK to fall further towards $17.00
Chainlink price continues to fall despite a 14% gain on Wednesday's close. Warning signs of a dead-cat bounce and poor follow-through by the bulls could be witnessed by ...
Bitcoin bulls are going for the short squeeze and targeting $50,000 in the comeback
Bitcoin price (BTC) has had a tough couple of days as bulls could not keep price action above $50,000. With market sentiment now back in their corner, bulls are hitting the bears where it hurts.
Ethereum Classic could get rejected by key resistance and plummet to $35
Ethereum Classic price experienced an impressive 12% gain on Wednesday, with the close equalling the daily high. However, despite the impressive rally, bulls failed to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.