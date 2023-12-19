Injective price hits new all-time high at $39.97, INJ sustains uptrend despite profit-taking

- Injective price hit a new all-time high on Tuesday of $39.97 on Binance.
- INJ whales engaged in profit-taking as the asset rallied nearly 64% last week.
- INJ on-chain metrics indicate that the recent gains are sustainable.
Injective (INJ), the Artificial Intelligence (AI) finance blockchain, hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, with INJ price hitting $39.97. Injective negatively correlates with the largest asset by market capitalization, while Bitcoin price traded sideways last week, INJ rallied, yielding nearly 64% weekly gains.
INJ price corrected from its $39.97 all time high to $39.44. The asset’s on-chain metrics support further price gains.
Also read: Bitcoin price could climb to $45,000, alongside updates in Spot Bitcoin ETF filing by BlackRock
INJ price hits new all-time high
Injective’s token INJ price rallied 147% in the past month and 64% in the past week. INJ continued to climb despite profit-taking by large wallet addresses. On-chain metrics support INJ’s price gains.
Whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher climbed between December 4 and 19. This coincides with profit taking, as seen in Network Realized Profit/Loss metric. INJ holders are realizing profits in their token sales in December, as seen in the Santiment chart below.
INJ whale transaction count and Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
The token’s supply on exchanges has increased between December 17 and 19. Still, it remains relatively low when compared to the past six months. The inflow to exchanges has remained nearly unchanged. Therefore, a significant increase in selling pressure is not expected.
Supply on exchanges, exchange flow balance. Source: Santiment
The network growth metric also supports a bullish thesis for Injective, as it climbed alongside INJ price gains.
Network growth. Source: Santiment
At the time of writing, INJ price is $39.16 on Binance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC defends $40,000 as spot ETF marketing wars heat up
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown weakness over the past few days, in what has been presented as a cool-off following weeks of being overbought. The lull extended to Ethereum (ETH) price as well as Ripple (XRP) price as markets ready for the final weeks of 2023.
Ark Invest, 21Shares bend the knee to SEC’s cash creates edict to allow cash creations and redemptions
Ark Invest and 21Shares, two firms associated with Cathie Wood, have capitulated to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which according to specialists, may be insisting, “cash creates or you will wait.”
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT coils up for a possible 10% pounce
Polkadot endures the strong seller presence, the supply barrier extending from $7.236 to $7.575. The initial confrontation saw the altcoin rejected nearly 12% and the bulls may be pushing for a second attempt at this supplier congestion zone.
EOS price pedals a buying opportunity before a possible 70% run
EOS consolidates after breaking above the upper boundary of a bullish reversal pattern. EOS could rally 70% to meet the target objective of the technical formation at $1.315. The bullish outlook would be invalidated if the price breaks below $0.640 support.
Bitcoin: BTC cool-off prepares markets for crypto’s final two weeks of 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown resilience in December, resisting selling pressure coming from a weekly supply barrier. It comes as traders exercise patience, resisting the urge to book profits and looking at the bigger picture as 2024 has multiple bullish catalysts lined up for Bitcoin.