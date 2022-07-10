- Solana price shows rejection off the 8-day EMA at $38.51, indicating that a retracement is likely.
- Investors should note that this downtrend could knock SOL down by 15% to $31.66.
- A four-hour candlestick close that flips the 8-day EMA at $38.51 into a support floor will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Solana price has been highly volatile after the crash in the first half of June 2022. As a result, SOL has seen massive recovery rallies that pushed it higher. However, the bounce seems to be facing a hurdle that is subduing it and preventing it from moving higher.
Solana price ready for a U-turn
Solana price rallied roughly 60% between June 18 and June 24 to set a swing high at $42.89. While this move was impressive, it faced a limitation and its upside was capped due to the presence of the 8-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
This rejection knocked Solana price down by 28% to sweep below the $31.66 support level. While bulls recuperated and trigger another 28% leg-up, this rally also faces the 8-day EMA again at $38.51.
If this trend continues a rejection could mean that Solana price might revisit the $31.66 support floor.
As long as SOL stays above the aforementioned platform, there is always a chance for a comeback. However, a breakdown of this level could lead to a 22% crash to $24.52.
SOL/USDT 4-hour chart
Whle things are looking gloomy for Solana price, the downswing is occurring due to the rejection at the 8-day EMA at $38.51. However, if the bullish momentum continues to rise, there is a good chance SOL could produce a four-hour candlestick close above $38.51 and flip the 8-day EMA into a support floor.
Such a development will invalidate the bearish thesis for Solana price and potentially trigger a run-up to $47.43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
Here is what market makers have in store for MATIC price
MATIC price has shown an incredible recovery run over the past three weeks. The bounce from the recent pullback suggests that bullish momentum is back.
Investors can expect big moves from Tezos’ XTZ due to this…
Tezos price has been coiling up under a stiff resistance barrier for almost a month. The recent recovery has pushed it close to forming a bullish setup that could potentially result in an uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos are primed for a significant rebound
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.