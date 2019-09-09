ICE have released the margin requirements for trading BTC futures (Bakkt) on their exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) have announced the margin requirements for the Bakkt futures trading contracts that are available on Monday 23rd September.
So you will need to hold around USD 4,300 in your trading account to hold 1 contract of both the daily and monthly futures contract.
Like any futures contract, you can be margin called if the price moves too far out of your favour.
This eagerly awaited news has been in the making since Bakkt announce the news last month.
This now means volume on BTC futures can increase and attract more institutional investors around the world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD oscillates in a wide range - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rather volatile on Monday. The first digital asset dropped to $10,060 during early Asian hours only to recover above $10,500 ahead of European opening.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD makes its way above $180.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $176.26 to trade at $180.00 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is still down 1% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps above $3.8 amid strong bullish momentum
EOS gained over 7% of its value in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market and became one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.88, off the intraday high reached at $3.96.
Ripple (XRP) price analysis: Manages to come out of the ‘crypt’ it had sunk into on Friday
Ripple is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Today it is in third place among all cryptocurrencies. Its capitalization exceeds $18.5 billion. XRP offers a simpler and more affordable way to exchange currencies, trying to replace existing methods.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.