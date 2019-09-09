ICE have released the margin requirements for trading BTC futures (Bakkt) on their exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) have announced the margin requirements for the Bakkt futures trading contracts that are available on Monday 23rd September.

So you will need to hold around USD 4,300 in your trading account to hold 1 contract of both the daily and monthly futures contract.

Like any futures contract, you can be margin called if the price moves too far out of your favour.

This eagerly awaited news has been in the making since Bakkt announce the news last month.

This now means volume on BTC futures can increase and attract more institutional investors around the world.