Hyperliquid price targets breakout above $20 resistance as open interest soars

- Hyperliquid price sustains gains above the 100-day EMA, eyeing a breakout above $20.00.
- The derivatives' open interest has risen nearly 14% to $625 million over the past 24 hours, signaling growing trader interest.
- A buy signal from the MACD indicator, combined with rising trading volume, strengthens HYPE's bullish outlook.
Hyperliquid (HYPE) price remains stable, holding onto recently accrued gains, while trading at $19.85 at the time of writing on Thursday. The layer-1 blockchain token tested but failed to break through resistance at $20.00 on Wednesday, forcing bulls to step back and strategize their next attempt at accelerating the uptrend.
Hyperliquid's uptrend stalls but signals continuation
Hyperliquid's price holds above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $18.41, as bulls focus on stabilizing the uptrend following a recent break above a descending trendline, as illustrated on the daily chart below. The 50-day EMA at $16.88 is trending upward and aligns with a strong support zone (marked in red), which bolsters HYPE's bullish outlook.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line, in blue, is above the signal line in red. This, along with the green histograms, signals the potential for bullish momentum to break above the $20.00 immediate resistance.
At the same time, the Supertrend indicator reveals a buy signal, which coincided with the breakout in the second week of April. This buy signal occurs when the indicator line crosses below the token's price, changing its color from red to green.
HYPE/USDT daily chart
Hyperliquid's immediate resistance lies around $20.00, aligns with the recent high of $20.94. This area was tested in February as both resistance and support. A break above this could target $24.00, another previously tested resistance-support in the first quarter.
Hyperliquid's open interest surges
Hyperliquid's derivatives open interest (OI) has increased by 13.7% to approximately $625 million in the past 24 hours, reflecting growing interest from traders. When OI increases during a minor pullback or consolidation, it often signals the opening of new long positions, which can fuel the continuation of the uptrend.
The long-to-short ratio of 1.1093 over the last 24 hours leans slightly bullish, with traders exhibiting a stronger long bias. Hyperliquid's 24-hour liquidations amount to about $135,000, with roughly $35,000 from long positions and $100,000 from shorts, indicating a short squeeze that likely supports the ongoing uptrend.
Hyperliquid's derivatives' data | Source: Coinglass
On the other hand, if HYPE fails to break above the $20.00 hurdle and instead slides below the 100-day EMA at $18.41, prices could drop toward the 50-day EMA at $16.88. This could be reflected by the MACD line crossing below the signal line, confirming a sell signal. The histograms could also turn red, hinting at losses and potentially leading HYPE to test its April 7 low at around $10.00.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana Price Forecast: SOL eyes bullish breakout as stablecoin market cap hits $13 billion and ETF odds soar
Solana (SOL) price is stabilizing at around $149 at the time of writing on Thursday, after finding support around its 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) the previous day. On-chain data support a bullish thesis as SOL’s stablecoin market capitalization has surged to $13 billion.
Top 3 gainers Fartcoin, Virtuals Protocol, Curve DAO: Altcoins surge as FARTCOIN eyes $2 goal
The wider cryptocurrency market may have slowed the relief rally that began after United States President Donald Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days on April 9, but select altcoins such as Fartcoin, Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Curve DAO (CRV) do not show any signs of a waning bullish momentum.
Coinbase appeals to Supreme Court to end third-party doctrine allowing access to customer data
Crypto exchange Coinbase filed an amicus brief on Wednesday urging the Supreme Court to cut back on the third-party doctrine, a rule often used by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to demand customer information from exchanges.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week. This week’s rally was supported by strong institutional demand, as US spot ETFs recorded a total inflow of $2.68 billion until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.