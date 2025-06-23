Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE offers mixed technical signals amid steady futures open interest 

- Hyperliquid stalls below $37.00 after sliding from an all-time high to $30.93.
- The MACD buy signal, combined with a down-trending RSI, could increase the probability of the decline extending below $30.00.
- Hyperliquid futures open interest remains steady at $1.74 billion despite surge in long position liquidations and a sharp price drop.
Hyperliquid (HYPE) has maintained a prolonged downtrend since reaching its new all-time high (ATH) of around $45.71. The Middle East tensions-triggered crash over the weekend extended HYPE’s pullback 32% below the ATH. Support at $30.00 proved helpful, providing liquidity for the upswing that tested resistance at $37.00 before correcting to trade around $34.15 at the time of writing.
Hyperliquid flaunts robust derivatives market
If tensions escalate or Iran retaliates to US strikes on its nuclear facilities, Hyperliquid’s price may fall further, primarily driven by risk-off sentiment.
“Although crypto is decentralized, it remains vulnerable to global instability. In times like this, we often see traders turning to stablecoins as a way to preserve capital,” Andrejs Balans, a risk manager at YouHodler, said in a statement to FXStreet.
However, Hyperliquid’s derivatives market remains interestingly stable despite the sharp increase in volatility. CoinGlass sheds light on HYPE futures contracts Open Interest (OI), which steadied to $174 billion on Monday, indicating rising interest in the token.
Hyperliquid futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass
The increase in volume, as liquidations surge to $1.96 million over the past 24 hours, is a bullish indication of a potential short squeeze recovery as traders buy HYPE to cover their positions. Moreover, short position liquidations at $1.55 million significantly surpassed long positions at approximately $413,000 over the past 24 hours. A long-to-short ratio of 1.0606 implies that traders have a higher risk appetite and are betting on Hyperliquid’s recovery.
Hyperliquid derivatives data | Source| CoinGlass
Technical outlook: Hyperliquid recovery falters
Hyperliquid’s price recovery is in jeopardy after facing rejection below the resistance level at $37.00. Key indicators continue to uphold a bearish bias, including the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) sell signal, which was confirmed on June 17.
The downward trend of the MACD indicator as it approaches the zero line (0.00) reinforces the tight bearish grip, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sliding below the midline, indicating increasing sell-side pressure.
HYPE/USDT daily chart
The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $32.77 could trigger a reversal. Still, traders should pay attention to the previously tested support at $30.00. Beyond this level, the 100-day EMA at $28.34 comes into play, with accelerated losses targeting the next key support level at $23.39, tested in mid-May.
The possibility of an immediate trend reversal above $40.00 cannot be ignored, particularly with HYPE futures open interest remaining elevated at around $1.74 billion. Steady interest in the token could boost demand for HYPE, potentially overshadowing sell-side pressure and paving the way for a significant price increase.
Open Interest, funding rate FAQs
Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.
Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI Tokens Price Prediction: Story, Virtuals Protocol rebound following sell-off after US strikes on Iran
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East caused a liquidation havoc of over $1 billion in the cryptocurrency market over the weekend, following US President Donald Trump’s direct involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP flash recovery signals after rollercoaster weekend
The cryptocurrency market is gearing up for recovery following a geopolitical tension-triggered sell-off over the weekend after the United States (US) struck Iran's nuclear sites in support of Israel's campaign.
Quant Price Prediction: Award-winning payment platform eyes bullish reversal
Quant edges higher by 1% so far on Monday, after winning the Best Programmable Payment Platform at the Future of Finance Awards. The optimism surrounding Quant grows in the derivatives market, evident with the QNT Open Interest spike.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC rebounds to $102,000 as MetaPlanet buys the dip, geopolitical fears linger
Bitcoin (BTC) price rebounds slightly, trading around $102,000 at the time of writing on Monday after dipping to $98,200 the previous day. Institutional investors further supported the price recovery as MetaPlanet added 1,111 BTC to its treasury reserve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.