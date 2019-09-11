Huobi Group founder appointed as a CEO of a Hong Kong-based investment company.

Huobi Token is the best-performing asset out of top-20.

Huobi Group Founder Leon Li has been appointed as a CEO of a Hong Kong-based Holding Company Pantronics Holdings Ltd. He will also become a chairman of the board and executive director of the above-said company.

Li will help Pantronics to explore the potential of digital assets and unlock new investment opportunities. according to the current CEO of the company Chris Lee, his successor’s knowledge and epertize are invaluable for the company.

“The global scale of innovative technologies is rising exponentially. Emerging technologies, such as mobile internet, A.I., big data, and especially blockchain technology are radically transforming traditional business models. The knowledge, experiences, and management skills that have allowed Leon to build one of the most successful digital asset companies in the world will be invaluable to the Pantronics team,” he said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Huobi Token (HTT) is the best-performing digital asset out of top-20. HTT/USD has gained over 3% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $4.14 at the time of writing. Notably, this is the only coin in the green today.

Huobi Token now takes the 15th position in the global cryptocurrency rating with the market value of 1.0 billion and average daily trading volumes of 105 million. Huobi Token is most actively traded on Huobi Global against USDT (22% of the total amount of transactions).

