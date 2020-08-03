Huobi enters DeFi Market with massive investments.

The new investment Fund will be focused on DeFi research and investments.

The operator of the cryptocurrency exchange Huobi established an Investment fund focused on DeFi segment, Coindesk reports. The Fund owns assets worth tens of millions of dollars. The Fund known as Huobi DeFi Labs will be engaged in research and investment in the decentralized finance projects.

It is exciting to see the power of the permissionless economy unleashed at global scale. However, there are still many problems to be solved at the theoretical and technical levels, commented Sharlyn Wu the former banker appointed as a chief investment officer to lead the initiative.

The explosive development of the DeFi sector attracted venture investors to space. Thus, Polychain and Three Arrows invested a seven-figure seed round in KeeperDAO, while Pantera injected $2.6 billion in Injective Protocol

Meanwhile, Messari researcher, Ryan Watkins, came to the conclusion that the size of the DeFi market is overestimated at this stage.


