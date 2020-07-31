- Messari researcher Ryan Watkins has compared the market values of DeFi protocols to other cryptocurrencies.
- The combined total value locked in DeFi is around $3.71 billion.
- Watkins concluded that DeFi needs capital reallocation.
Messari researcher, Ryan Watkins, shed some light on how small the decentralized finance (DeFi) market is compared to other digital assets.
The entirety of what we call DeFi is worth less than both XRP and Bitcoin Cash alone.— Ryan Watkins (@RyanWatkins_) July 28, 2020
Despite its rerating over the past couple months, DeFi is still extremely small in perspective.
1/ pic.twitter.com/rd4LZbDeu6
According to DeFi Pulse, the total value locked (TVL) across all DeFi platforms is around $3.71 billion. That has been achieved in less than two months. In 2020 alone, DeFi TVL has grown by 440%. On the other hand, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has only managed to surge by 68% during the same period. Of the total market cap for the cryptocurrency market (currently $324 billion), collateral locked into DeFi smart contracts is just 1.13%.
Comparing the size of DeFi platforms in terms of market cap, Watkins said that they’re worth less than Bitcoin Cash, which currently has a $5.3 billion capitalization. Watkins also called the majority of altcoins “useless.”
The top 30 cryptoassets outside BTC and ETH is full of useless first-gen cryptocurrencies, ghost town “ETH killers”, and dead projects.
Watkins went as far as to say that even the meme coin, Dogecoin, was worth more than any of the DeFi platforms, except Maker. Doge currently has a market cap of $408 million, whereas Maker is only three places above it with $463 million, as per Coingecko.
The researcher added that DeFi tokens from platforms such as Aave, Compound, Synthetix, Kyber and 0x are smaller than most digital assets. Watkins concluded that DeFi doesn’t need new money flowing into cryptocurrencies to continue its growth, adding that all it needs is a reallocation of capital.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD facing severe resistance at $11,047 – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin is dancing at the edge of a cliff ($11,000) as recovery towards $11,400 becomes tougher. BTC/USD seems to have just enough energy to hold above $11,000 but upward action continues to be limited.
BCH/USD retreats from $300-level, what's next?
BCH/USD jumped up from $287.85 to $294.30 this Thursday. The bulls managed to take the price above the $300-level, but have since retreated. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the price is trending above the 20-day Bollinger Band.
ETH/USD 5-year anniversary rockets it to new 2020 high at $340
Ethereum marked the five-year anniversary amid a bullish momentum across the board. The attention received from the cryptocurrency community saw it break above the descending trendline, highlighted in Thursday’s analysis.
ETC/USD lacks strong resistance on path back to $7.50 – Confluence Detector
ETC/USD went up from $7.27 to $7.40 this Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $7.06 and $7.34.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.