Huobi co-founder predicts the next Bitcoin bull run would occur in 2024

Du Jun, the co-founder of Huobi, believes that the next Bitcoin halving would not occur earlier than the end of 2024.

Jun believes that we are currently at the early stage of a bear market.

Analysts have noted a rise in short-term holders driving Bitcoin volatility as whales reduce their positions.

Du Jun believes Bitcoin bear market is here

Du Jun, the co-founder of Huobi, believes that the next bull run would occur in the end of 2024 or early 2025. This coincides with the next Bitcoin halving, scheduled for 2024. Jun based his hypothesis on the previous Bitcoin cycles.

Jun was quoted as saying,

If this circle continues, we are now at the early stage of a bear market. It is really hard to predict exactly because there are so many other factors which can affect the market as well […] Following this cycle, it won’t be until the end of 2024 to beginning of 2025 that we can welcome the next bull market on Bitcoin.

The last Bitcoin halving occurred in March 2020, and the next one is approaching fast. With each halving event, Bitcoin’s mining reward is slashed in half with every halving, and supply shrinkage is followed by price rally each time.

Bitcoin’s 2022 price slump has imbibed a fear of “crypto winter” among market participants. In crypto winters, Bitcoin price suffers a drop of nearly 80% from its highs.

Analysts believe that the bearish period presents an opportunity for investors to accumulate the asset. Crypto intelligence firm Into The Block revealed that long-term investors remained unfazed while short-term investors continued to drive Bitcoin price volatility.

Bitcoin wallet addresses that are less than one month old contributed to the rise in volatility in tandem with the price action.

FXStreet analysts noted that Bitcoin price maintained strong support going into the weekend. Analysts revealed a bullish outlook on Bitcoin price.