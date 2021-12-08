The development of the Metaverse and Web 3.0 have been dominating the headlines in tech media in recent weeks, especially after Facebook rebranded itself “Meta”.
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have also been attracting more than their fair share of attention, but experts are divided over whether they are just a fad or a key component of the Metaverse in the future.
However, it is abundantly clear that there is huge scope for growth in this segment of the tech industry – and Woonkly.com is aiming to become the world’s leading decentralized metasocial network.
What is Woonkly.com?
Woonkly.com is a blockchain-based social media platform, and this project has the objective of making the Metaverse and NFTs mainstream while not compromising the platform’s decentralization.
Simply put, Woonkly.com allows users to create their own NFTs and sell them on their marketplace, all while building a following and interacting with other users on their unique metasocial platform.
Their platform is super easy to use, and anyone can create and list their NFTs for sale on Woonkly.com in a matter of minutes.
How is Woonkly.com Different from Other NFT Marketplaces?
There are several other NFT marketplaces, such as OpenSea, which are already generating tens of millions of dollars of NFT sales per month. So, why should creators and NFT collectors use Woonkly.com instead?
Firstly, Woonkly.com is truly decentralized, as algorithms (as opposed to human admins and moderators) are in charge of the platform, so there is less scope for manipulation, censorship and any sort of biases.
Secondly, NFT creators have full control over their content and any ensuing royalties, unlike many other rival platforms.
Another major bonus of this platform is just how easy it is for anyone – even people with no technical skills or know-how– to create and list NFTs on Woonkly.com. This is because all content uploaded onto the platform — including text, music, images, and videos — are automatically converted into NFTs and decentralized to IPFS (Interplanetary file system), so there’s no work required on the part of users.
What is Woonkly Power?
Woonkly Power (WOOP) is the token that is used in the sale/exchange of NFTs on Woonkly.com’s NFT marketplace, although other cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum, can also be used. However, users are incentivized to pay with WOOP, as in such cases, only a 1.5% transaction fee is charged (this compares to the 3% commission that is charged on NFTs bought with other cryptocurrencies.)
WOOP is currently trading at $0.2165 per token, according to data from CoinMarketCap. It can be purchased on Gate.io, Pancake Swap, and a number of other exchanges.
