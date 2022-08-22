- Dogecoin price depends on support at $0.0651 to recover from last week’s losses.
- A falling wedge pattern presents DOGE with a probable 15.67% escape to $0.0764.
- Dogecoin price recovery may slow down at $0.0692 as investors book early profits.
Dogecoin price is trading at $0.0665 against a backdrop of a 3.8% decline over the last 24 hours and a cumulative 18.8% loss in seven days. The largest meme coin broke a significant winning streak when it failed to break above a seller congestion zone at $0.0900. If support at $0651 holds, Dogecoin price would be poised for a 15.67% jump to $0.0764.
Dogecoin price heads for the ultimate bottom
Rejection at $0.0900 not only crashed the bulls’ mission to propel Dogecoin price beyond $0.1000; it drastically changed its technical scope. In the wake of the sharp drop, support at $0.0651 will provide an optimum environment to build momentum for a bullish move.
A falling wedge pattern formed on the four-hour chart reveals that DOGE may jump to $0.0764. This highly bullish pattern forms after a lengthy or sharp drop. Before the breakout, Dogecoin will likely consolidate and allow the volume to build up. Traders must wait for an established break above the upper trend line before going all-in on DOGE.
DOGE/USD four-hour chart
If bulls want to smoothly ease Dogecoin price into an uptrend, they will have to defend the support at $0.0651 as if their lives depended on it. It is worth mentioning that the Stochastic oscillator on the same four-hour chart has formed a negative divergence from the price, which implies the possibility of a longer downtrend ahead.
However, with the same index lifting from the oversold region, buyers could easily become the dominant force and squarely place Dogecoin price on the northbound trend.
Dogecoin IOMAP chart
The 15.6% target will not be an easy feat for Dogecoin price, owing to the seller congestion of around $0.0692. According to IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP cohorts, roughly 98,700 addresses purchased approximately 43.11 billion DOGE tokens in the area.
As Dogecoin price makes headway to $0.0764, the same holders might consider selling at their specific breakeven points. Besides, other investors may book early profits amid uncertainties caused by elusive price bottoms and a tighter monetary policy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price is at a crossroads – time to buy or should you wait for Jackson Hole Symposium?
Bitcoin price is staggering between a rock and a hard place a couple of days after it abandoned the mission to close the gap to $28,000.
Ethereum price remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin despite upcoming Merge update
Ethereum price remains a beta asset relative to Bitcoin price as it has dropped nearly 8% over the last twelve hours while BTC has slid roughly 4%.
Chainlink set to drop 25% towards rock bottom
Chainlink (LINK) price is on a rollercoaster move after a very choppy weekend where LINK price looked able to pair back some incurred losses from last week.
Polygon’s MATIC breaking up its summer love?
Polygon (MATIC) price is on the back foot this morning as equities are taking a step back. Both equity futures in the ASIA PAC session and the handover, the EU and US futures are all pointing to a red painted day, with the VIX index higher.
Bitcoin: Distribution cycle reaches its first target, here's what to expect next
A period of controlled selling has kick-started and is currently approaching short-term support levels. A minor relief rally might occur – before the next leg down to inefficiencies and liquidity. The current down move has broken significant levels that could trigger a massive sell-off in the future.